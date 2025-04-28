RPI TECH CENTER DETAILS DISCUSSED BY BRIDGET GIBBONS WESTCHESTER DIRECTOR OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TODAY AT COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS WEEKLY BRIEFING

Hits: 64

Monday, April 28

2 p.m.

Michaelian Office Building

Press Room – 9th Floor

148 Martine Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601

Watch Live on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/

During the Weekly Westchester Briefing:

• Westchester County Economic Development Director Bridget Gibbons will discuss Westchester’s new strategic partnership with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), the nation’s first technological research university. This partnership will provide area working professionals with access to a top-tier STEM education on demand and fulfills a strategic initiative to bring high-quality engineering and applied science programs to the County.

• Operation Prom National Network Founder Noel D’Allacco will talk about this year’s Formalwear Giveaway, taking place May 2 through May 4.

• Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest will join to share exciting updates from the Village of Scarsdale, including upcoming initiatives, community priorities and what residents can expect in the months ahead.