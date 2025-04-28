White Plains PTA Council Tuesday, April 29, 2025 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM All members of the White Plains City School District community are welcome to join this hybrid PTA Council meeting where Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph L. Ricca will present the 2025-26 school budget. The presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A for any questions you may have about the budget. At the end of the meeting, the seven PTA units will each vote to support the budget. https://zoom.us/j/97099438950?pwd=yeoSmqxMaHEsYOaPLaEqEII5bV6EeA.1&from=addon Meeting ID: 970 9943 8950

Passcode: 543617

