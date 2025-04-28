Hits: 44
White Plains PTA Council
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
All members of the White Plains City School District community are welcome to join this hybrid PTA Council meeting where Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph L. Ricca will present the 2025-26 school budget. The presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A for any questions you may have about the budget. At the end of the meeting, the seven PTA units will each vote to support the budget.
https://zoom.us/j/97099438950?pwd=yeoSmqxMaHEsYOaPLaEqEII5bV6EeA.1&from=addon
Meeting ID: 970 9943 8950
Passcode: 543617
Consejo del PTA de White Plainsmartes, 29 de abril, 20257:30 PM – 8:30 PMTodos los miembros de la comunidad del Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de White Plains están invitados a esta reunión híbrida del Consejo del PTA. Allí, el Superintendente de Escuelas, Dr. Joseph L. Ricca, presentará el presupuesto escolar 2025-26. Tras la presentación, habrá una breve sesión de preguntas y respuestas para cualquier duda que tengan sobre el presupuesto. Al final de la reunión, las siete unidades de la PTA votarán a favor del presupuesto.
https://zoom.us/j/97099438950?pwd=yeoSmqxMaHEsYOaPLaEqEII5bV6EeA.1&from=addon
Meeting ID: 970 9943 8950
Passcode: 543617