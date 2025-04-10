APRIL 10– WHITE PLAINS BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES $279 MILLION 2025-26 SCHOOL BUDGET

Hits: 52

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Michelle Melendez.Clerk to the White Plains Board of Education. Analysis and Observation by John Bailey April 10:

The 25-26 budget was approved at the last board meeting Monday (April 7. 2025)

Editor’s notes by John Bailey: Dr. Joseph Ricca Superintendent of Schools and Ann Vaccaro-Teich Assistant Superindent for Business will discuss the approved budget on “People To Be Heard” on the night of Thursday May 15 8 PM and Saturday May 17 on White Plains Television Optimum Ch 76 and countywide on Fios Ch 45 both nights and on www.wpcommunitymedia.org.

The School Budget and Board of Education Election will take place May 20.

Incumbent members of the Board Sheryl Brady and Charles Norris have already filed petitions to run.

Other candidates running will be announced on April 30.

If there are contending candidates The White Plains League of Women Voters will hold a Candidate’s Forum should the new candidates and incumbents decide to participate

WPCNR Editor’s Notes:

The Tax Levy goes up 1.67%.

TOTALAPPROPRIATIONS: $277,965,500

STATE AND FEDERAL AID: $49,655,615 (If not cut by Federal and State cuts in subsequent weeks)

Revenues including the State and Federal Aid if threatened cuts by the Department of Education in Washingtion happen would require significant actions by the School District and state to raise some kind of surcharge (sales tax increase is the easiest) (state income tax surcharge)or substantial cuts to state funds to operating departments. To date the state legislature and the Governor’s Office are taking a wait and see what happens attitude rather than looking at scenarios that could be pursued according to legislator Chris Burdick two weeks ago.

The school budget rose a tad under 5% (4.8%) this year a total of 13 Million.

If the district maintains this budget next year the White Plains City School District at the present level to retain the llevels the district offers now will crest to $292,400,000 next year not counting the effects of inflation and be over $300 Million in 2027-28.

The pressures of inflation, state financial cuts and Legislature scramble for revenues may require an austerity effort to keep pace of alarming revenue decline and increased school property taxes to maintain district quality.

In the District Budget Book, issued Monday evening the District indicates it is well aware of this trend