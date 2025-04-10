APRIL 10 — VISION ZERO WILL MAKE THE WHITE PLAINS OF TOMORROW PERFECTLY CLEAR AT THE LIBRARY APRIL 24

Hits: 55

Come join us for the Vision Zero Public Meeting which will be held on Thursday, April 24 at the White Plains Library, 100 Martine Avenue between 6 PM and 8 PM.

At the meeting, VHB consultants will provide an overview of the Vision Zero Action Plan process, proposed infrastructure recommendations based on analysis findings, stakeholder and public input, and strategies that will help the City of White Plains achieve its roadway safety goals.

The White Plains Vision Zero Plan is designed to make our streets safer for everyone by working to prevent serious injuries and fatalities. Attached is a social media graphic for the upcoming public meeting, please share with friends and neighbors.

Additionally, visit the City of White Plains Vision Zero website here: https://whiteplainsvisionzero-vhb.hub.arcgis.com/\ to learn more.