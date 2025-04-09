APRIL 9—MIKE SACKS CHALLENGES MIKE LAWLER FOR 17TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Hits: 50

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER APRIL 9, 2025

MIKE SACKS ENTERS RACE TO UNSEAT MIKE LAWLER

Westchester Dad and Former Channel 5 Television Reporter Launches Campaign to Build a New House from the Wreckage of Mike Lawler in Hudson Valley Swing District

Croton-on-Hudson, NY – Former television journalist, lawyer, and Supreme Court watchdog Mike Sacks, launched his campaign today for Congress in New York’s 17th congressional district. Mike Sacks is a proud Westchester dad driven to build a new House from the wreckage of Mike Lawler and Donald Trump. A Croton-on-Hudson resident, Sacks enters the race at a time when Democrats throughout the Hudson Valley are increasingly frustrated with officials and candidates who have failed to meet the moment or recognize this political era requires a new approach to politics.

“If we are going to build a new House from the wreckage of Donald Trump and Mike Lawler, we’re not going to do it with a 1990s political playbook,” said Sacks. “Democrats need a candidate with vision who is willing to be bold, throw some punches, and speak the truth to voters.

A lawyer-turned-television reporter, Sacks spent fifteen years in journalism as the Supreme Court Correspondent for the Huffington Post, political reporter at Fox 5-NY, and National Political Correspondent for Scripps-owned news stations across the country. He was awarded an Emmy for his coverage of the George Floyd protests and his analysis has been featured in outlets including the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC.

A nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court, he has covered legal battles over Obamacare, same-sex marriage, and has become a well-known Supreme Court watchdog bringing greater transparency to the politicalization of the court. His sharp legal analysis and engaging writing quickly gained attention, making him a trusted voice on the intersection of law, politics, and public policy.

“Hardworking families deserve leadership that won’t rollover while their Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security hit the chopping block. We need visionaries and fighters in Washington, not another politician who won’t meet the moment,” continued Sacks.

A single father of two, Mike is active in his boys’ three basketball leagues, his softball team with the Westchester Synagogue Brotherhood Softball League, and as a SAG-AFTRA union member. He holds a J.D. from Georgetown Law and a B.A. from Duke University.

Sacks’ media team is led by Pia Carusone of SKDK. Carusone was the lead ad maker for Congressman Josh Riley’s upset win against Mark Molinaro in the upper Hudson Valley and Senator Ruben Gallego’s win against Kari Lake in Arizona.

More information about Mike Sacks and his campaign can be found on his website, mikesacksforcongress.com.