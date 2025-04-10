APRIL 10—MARINA REGINA STUDENTS DONATE 92 PINTS OF BLOOD.

Hits: 57

Maria Regina High School Again Answers the Call to Help Address Shortage of Life-Saving Blood in Spring Community Blood Drive

HARTSDALE, NEW YORK (APRIL 10, 2025) Thanks to Maria Regina High School’s recent successful spring community blood drive, the lives of 92 patients at area hospitals may be saved.

The recent drive, held in Maria Regina’s gymnasium, continues an annual tradition of the renowned all-girls Catholic high school of helping to address the shortage of life-saving blood in the region. It was hosted by the school’s National Honor Society Chapter (NHS) to support the mission of the New York Blood Center (NYBC).

Maria Regina’s students, members of administration, faculty and staff as well as supporters from the community once again answered the call. Camilo Rubio, NYBC Account Manager, told the school in an email that 32 pints of blood were collected, each of which can save 3 lives. “Thank you for your time and support towards another life-saving campaign,” he wrote, adding: “Please extend our gratitude to all who donated, attempted to donate, or assisted in our efforts to ensure the campaign was a success.”.

.

Karen Lizzo, NHS moderator, lauded the “selfless act of donating blood that can significantly impact many lives,” noting it is an “act of compassion and service to others that embodies the mission of Maria Regina High School and its motto of Caritas.”

The NYBC says that the donated blood is typically needed to help treat cancer patients, accident, burn, and trauma victims, newborn babies, mothers delivering babies, transplant patients, surgery patients and others in need.

In addition, much of today’s sophisticated medical care such as transplants and heart surgeries rely on blood transfusions. In addition, car accident and trauma victims may need as many as 50 or more red cell transfusions and severe burn victims may need as many as 20 platelet transfusions.

”Donating blood is easy and our blood supply relies exclusively on the generosity of volunteer blood donors,’’ explains the NYBC on its website.: “Most people qualify as a volunteer donor.” To make a blood donation and learn more about the NYBC, one of the largest independent, community-based blood centers in the world, visit www.nybc.org.