NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON ANNOUNCES SHE HAS FILED HER PETITIONS TO RUN FOR THE DEMOCRATIC MAYORAL PRIMARY CHALLENGING BRASCH,

FORMER WHITE PLAINS COUNCILWOMAN NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON FILED COMPLETED PETITIONS TO CONTEST JUSTIN BRASCH FOR THE WHITE PLAINS MAYORALTY APRIL 2 AT THE WHITE PLAINS BOARD OF ELECTIONS. SHE THANKED HER SUPPORTERS WHO HAD COLLECTED SIGNATURES FOR.

THIS MEANS THERE WILL BE A PRIMARY CANDIDATE’S FORUM SHOULD BOTH CANDIDATES CHOOSE TO APPEAR. The White Plains League of Women Voters has tentatively scheduled a primary forum on May 22.

Ms Hunt-Robinson’s campaign office has not gotten back to WPCNR with an answer to whether the Democratic City Committee is challenging the validity of the signatures on her petitions, which the City Committee has done in the past.

Ms. Hunt-Robinson was interviewed by John Bailey on the White Plains Television Interview program People to Be Heard in August when she announced her candidacy.

That interview can be seen on www.whiteplainscommunitymedia.org at

https://wpcommunitymedia.org/videos/331418