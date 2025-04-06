April 6–SENATOR GILLIBRAND INTO THE BREECH

Hits: 37

This week, Kirsten proudly supported Senator Cory Booker’s record-breaking speech on the Senate floor to protest the actions of the Trump administration. She joined Senator Booker to discuss the damage being done to Social Security, national security, and air travel safety.

2. Defending health care for 9/11 heroes



The Trump administration’s decision to fire staff that provide critical support to the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) is utterly disgraceful.

The first responders and survivors who put their lives on the line during our country’s darkest hour deserve treatment for the conditions that they developed as a result of 9/11. That’s why Kirsten led a bipartisan letter demanding that President Trump reverse cuts affecting the WTCHP, and she will not rest until he does so.

3. Fighting for food bank funding

Last month, President Trump slashed $1 billion in federal funding used to purchase food for food banks, schools, and child care centers. Now, he is canceling another $500 million in already approved funding for food banks and other emergency food providers through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

This money is used to feed New Yorkers at regional food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries. Without it, New Yorkers will go hungry.

That’s why Kirsten is doing everything in her power to reverse these cuts and call on the Trump administration to share what plans – if any – they have to keep Americans from going hungry.

4. Protecting libraries and museums



Libraries and museums are crucial to meet the information, education, research, cultural, and civic needs of our country.

Following President Trump’s decision to place the staff of the Institute of Museum and Library Services on administrative leave, Kirsten sent a bipartisan letter to the administration demanding that they continue to support museum, library, and information services in line with their legal obligations.

5. WATCH: Kirsten on CNN



On Tuesday, Kirsten joined CNN’s Pamela Brown to discuss the harm being done by the Trump administration, Senator Booker’s marathon speech, “Signalgate,” and more.

6. Helping constituents with Social Security



When a constituent learned she was owed Social Security disability benefits but then did not receive additional payment, she reached out to Kirsten’s office for help.

Kirsten’s team contacted the Social Security Administration on her behalf. Within weeks, the constituent received a $60,000 payment for the retroactive benefits owed to her.

Individual casework is Kirsten’s top priority. If you need help with any federal agency, contact her here.