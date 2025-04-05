YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST ON THE HEALTH CARE WORKERS MASSACRE.

Hits: 39

My closing thoughts after a massacre today.

Public servants don’t do this work for prestige or money. Every one of the thousands who lost their jobs—over the past two months and in the months to come—is motivated by one mission: to serve their communities. We don’t fight for science or agencies. We fight for people. We fight for kids. For the right to survive and the hope to thrive…

So, even as these systems are dismantled or privatized, the fight for public health continues—with camaraderie, with hope, and with the quiet (and not-so-quiet) resilience of millions of people who will never stop fighting for the public’s well-being.

That will never change. And it can’t be taken away.