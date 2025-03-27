IT’S OPENING DAY! THE BEST DAY OF THE YEAR!

Hits: 55

WPCNR Press Box. March 27, 2025:

They’re getting READY at the Big Ball Park, as Red Barber called it.

Today the Bronx Bombers return to Yankee StadiUM and play Milwaukee at 1 PM.

In the honor of Opening Day, WPCNR brings back this original celebration of The Day I wrote about why Opening Day is the best day of the year

OPENING DAY

OPENING DAY is better than Christmas Day, When you look out and know they’ll play, Dreary gray or brilliant spring sunray Opening Day means The Big Show is back today.

Decades past, Opening Day for fanatics starved, Eager for sharp crack of ash on horsehide carved; Pennants snapping in northwest winds Top ramparts of inviting walls arches and sculpted friezes wistfully escarped.

Fans lucky to get away with ducats Marvel at flannels sharp whites pristeen, To play in the warm zephyrs in NY blazened caps, Dashing specks of white warmup on the greenest green.

Motor cars pant in traffic jams on the Deegan, Down Yawkey Way, on 35th and Shields or Waveland’s jam. The first glimpse of storied Park, The place where ball is played, where ghosts of Ted, Babe, Duke Mel, Spahnie, Whitey, Mickey, Willie, Yaz, Minnie and Sandy lark.

Pay a fortune to park, pass stogie smoking old men at the same gates for a hundred years,

Now out into the street

You go, aroma of roasting chestnuts, pungent cigars sweet,

Cries of “scorecard heah” “programs,heah” shout out, neath light towers to heaven.

Fans in cap and uniform, little boys and girls gawk in awe hoping to make the Anthem Never seeing such sheer walls, topped with the legend “Game Today 1:30 PM.”

Clutching slim cardboard tix to Section 14 Upper Deck up to the turnstiles Festooned with souvenirs more dear as diamonds, beyond, the lure of endless aisles.

Into press of crowd, grizzled usher,

RIPS YOUR TICKET.

Turnstile turns, clicks, and into the cathedral of ball you go Into the rotunda greeted with magic signs dazzling the senses — UPPER LEVELS SECTIONS 1 to 39, 2 to 40

Hawkers shout –Voices of Flatbush — colorful books in hand

“Yeahhbook heah,” “Dodger Yearbook here,” “Hot dog, heah,” Assail ears! Up ramps you climb to the sign “NEXT HOMESTAND”

Walking the catwalk,sliver of blue is first look of the magic sphere Into the sunlight splaying the vast rake of the mighty stand.

Below are baseball knights of the diamond in white hues Cavorting, snapping throws across immaculate red clay As majestic fungo bats — CRACK! send white spheres soaring to filling bleachers a mile away, Bunting flutters from the deck rails red, white and true blues.

Old Glory furls on highest pole in centerfield Colorful signs deliver the manly flavor of the only real game, GILLETTE To Look Sharp, The Red Sox use Lifeboy, Schaefer It’s A Hit Hey, Neighbor Have a Gansett, White Owl Cigars, Hit Sign Win Suit

From old friendly walls, to Gladys Gooding on the organ Comfy old green scoreboard display Today’s games in the bigs BETTER THAN CNN CHI CLE BOS DET, CHI STL, NY WAS make you king for a day. Two Bits for a scorecard, usher wipes your seat, ballpark fills your heart.

Penciling lineup 42 2B, 1 SS, 14 1B, 4 CF, 39 C, 6 RF, 23 LF 19 3B 36 P

Smell of beer, peanuts pretzels. I love it

Nippy air, warm rays sink into face feels nice,

Starters wheel, deal, kicking high on sidelines fueling expectancy

Men in blue, arms folded solemnly conduct the home plate regimen Casey, Ralph , Walter, Joe, Sparky exchange lineup cards and knowing Ground rules by heart, go over them for ritual’s sake. Bob Shepard “The Voice of God” speaks “Good afternoon, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Welcome to Yankee StadiUM .”

“Please rise for the playing of our national anthem,” Nancy Faust at organ note by note renders baseball’s theme song Rising on the breeze, uniting do-rag and ball cap, Fedora, ponytail and bouffant in the spirit of the greatEST game.

Grass is never greener on opening days Strikes are louder, long drives scream with authority into the alleys Beers with whiter than white high creamy heads,

Taste crisp cold mellow best brew you drink all year

Smashes laser through short in the gap in raucous rallies

Magicians without wands start 6-4-3s, (if you’re scoring at home)

Backhand sure hits losing their caps

“Oh what a play’s “crackle on WGN with “CUBS WIN!”‘S

Jack and Mel, Vince, Red, Curt and Murph , Gussie, Marty, John and Suzyn , Ernie, The Gunner, are back at mikes turning mundane days

Into joy with a ninth inning elixir and “happy recaps”

The Great Pete Rose, The Greatest of them all now eternal “Charlie Hustle” at the Plate,1975 again, Wrigley Field (Photo by John Bailey)

Thunderous ROARS AWARD the 2-out winner again creating big kids’ grins.