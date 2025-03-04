MARCH 4– CONGRESSMAN GEORGE LATIMER REPORTS TO DISTRICT 16

In Congress recently, the House voted on the Republicans’ budget plan that would make serious cuts to programs like Medicaid and SNAP to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. This was very frustrating, but I am glad that my Democratic colleagues and I stood together in voting against this resolution. We brought attention to this important issue on the House steps with Leader Jeffries on Tuesday (photo of my view below), and will keep working hard to prevent these cuts from becoming law. According to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 196,000 residents in NY-16 rely on Medicaid and could be at risk of losing coverage, including 73,000 children.

You can watch my floor speech about this week’s vote here.