MARCH 4 — 3-YEAR-OLD SAFE AFTER WESTCHESTER LED SEARCH AND RESCUE EFFORT

DA Cacace said: “I am relieved to hear that investigators from my office located this child and that he was found in good health. Our office worked day and night to determine his whereabouts and bring him to safety. I commend the work of our partners in law enforcement and social services who helped bring about this tremendous result.”

In early February, the child and his mother disappeared from a temporary housing facility in Westchester County. Investigators with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office launched a round-the-clock search effort that spanned four counties and two states, working in close partnership with multiple police departments and social services agencies.

The toddler was ultimately located at his maternal grandmother’s home in Queens. He was dirty but was otherwise in apparent good health. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation.

The mother and her boyfriend were taken into custody on numerous, outstanding arrest warrants for various larceny charges.

DA Cacace wishes to recognize the work of the following individuals for their diligence in locating the child: Chief Criminal Investigator Andy Grascia, Deputy Chief Criminal Investigator Wade Hardy, Senior Investigator Latheia Smith, Investigators Marecia Baltimore, Marie D’Angelo, Rachel Dragos and Naomi Jimenez, Crime Analysts Toni Garcia and Alessia Vicari, Child and Elder Abuse Bureau Chief Christine Hatfield, Assistant District Attorneys Alexandra Kontos and Wendy Parra, Special Prosecutions Division Chief Fredric Green and Investigations Information Coordinator Melissa Sheeley.

DA Cacace further wishes to recognize the work of the following partner agencies for their invaluable assistance on this case: the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Yonkers Police Department, the New York City Police Department, the Paterson Police Department, the Westchester County Department of Social Services, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety’s Real Time Crime Unit and My Sisters’ Place.