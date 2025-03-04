MARCH 4 — WESTCHESTER NEW COVID CASES PLUNGE 109% FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2025

Hits: 38

SPREAD RATE STABLE ON DECLINE 1 PERSON INFECTED INFECTS 1 OTHER.

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Data from NY State Covid Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. March 4, 2024:

Westchester residents lowered new covid infections in the county to 4,439 new covid cases in January-February this year compared to 10,837 the first two months of 2024.

The rate of 1 newly infected person spreading it to other persons stabilized over the first 2 months of this year to 1 new infectee infecting 1 other person, this despite the February vacation week, Valentine’s Day and Presidential holidays.

Last March the county was reported with 1,339 infections. The county may get down to that level of new infections, THIS MONTH but we shall see.

Weekend spreading of the disease continues to inflate positives Monday through Friday,

In the last 4 weeks February saw 1,917 new cases, 69 a day.

However, the most positives WEEKLY continued to test positive in the 5 days of Monday through Friday, averaging 63 a day, with 90 positives showing up the first 2 days Monday and Tuesday.

In January of this year, the county reduced infections of covid 67% from last January total of 7,514. The January 2025 infections were 2,522. That works out to 81 new infections a day for 31 days in January. The five days Monday through Friday were heavy with new positives for the 5 days after weekends, averaging 70 a day.

There were 9 days with over 100 positives in January 2025

January 2, 2025: 104

January 3, 2025: 117

January 13 : 111

January 21: 109

January 22: 100

January 23: 116

January 27: 128

January 28: 104

January 30: 101

There were only two days in February with over 100 new infections in Westchester: February 4, 105 and February 11, 111.

Socializing continues to be the key factor in spreading the disease.

Editer’s Note: In a related health development, reported by the Epoch Times website, the Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy,Jr., has ordered a 90-Day delay to review the manufacture of a new oral covid vaccine.

On the Flu front, the Center for Disease Control has postponed for 90 days, a meeting to determine the flu strains to be included in the new flu vaccine for the fall. The strains have been recommended by the World Health Organization that President Trump has decided to withdraw America from membership. The two developments raise the the question, with the delay, will the vaccines (oral for covid) and the new flu vaccine will be here in time. Editor’s Note: This year flu infections in the Northeast have been the highest in 15 years, so if the flu vaccine is late, any substantial delay in deciding on the flu strains covered by the new vaccine could possibly make for larger numbers of flu cases next fall and winter.