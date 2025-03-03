MARCH 3– UNIONS RALLY AGAINST ADMINISTRATION FIRING OF CIVIL SERVICE

Hits: 39
|West Haven Union Members, Elected Officials, and Supporters to Rally to Save the Civil Service
|Members of America’s largest union representing federal workers to join with labor and community allies to protest attacks on civil servants
|West Haven, CT– Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents thousands of federal workers at a variety of federal agencies across Connecticut, will be rallying along with community and labor allies in support of the civil servants that keep our nation running.
Since the inauguration of President Trump, federal workers have seen their rights trampled on and disrespected by the president and Elon Musk in the mass firings of government workers.
Across the nation, AFGE members, civil servants, lawmakers, and community supporters are raising awareness about the disastrous impacts of the actions taken by Elon Musk and the Trump Administration.
Who:
AFGE National President Dr. Everett Kelley
What: Rally against attacks on civil servants and government services
When: Monday, March 3rd, 2025 9:30 A.M..-12:30 P.M. EST.
Where: Outside the VA Medical Center
For further questions and details, please contact AFGE National Representative Samuel Neimeiser at samuel.neimeiser@afge.org or at 850-566-2035 and David Dal Zin, Communications Director for the Connecticut AFL-CIO at 860-550-3113 or at ddalzin@ctaflcio.org