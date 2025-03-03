MARCH 3– UNIONS RALLY AGAINST ADMINISTRATION FIRING OF CIVIL SERVICE

West Haven, CT– Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents thousands of federal workers at a variety of federal agencies across Connecticut, will be rallying along with community and labor allies in support of the civil servants that keep our nation running. Since the inauguration of President Trump, federal workers have seen their rights trampled on and disrespected by the president and Elon Musk in the mass firings of government workers. Across the nation, AFGE members, civil servants, lawmakers, and community supporters are raising awareness about the disastrous impacts of the actions taken by Elon Musk and the Trump Administration. Who: AFGE National President Dr. Everett Kelley

AFGE National Vice President for Women and Fair Practices Dr. Kendrick Roberson

AFGE District 2 National Vice President David Gonzalez

Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-3)

AFGE Local 2138 President Sandra Salmon

AFGE Local 1674 President Sherron Burke-Gilliam

Connecticut AFL-CIO President Ed Hawthorne

AFGE Members and labor allies What: Rally against attacks on civil servants and government services When: Monday, March 3rd, 2025 9:30 A.M..-12:30 P.M. EST. Where: Outside the VA Medical Center

Corner of West Spring St & Stevens Ave

West Haven, CT (map) For further questions and details, please contact AFGE National Representative Samuel Neimeiser at samuel.neimeiser@afge.org or at 850-566-2035 and David Dal Zin, Communications Director for the Connecticut AFL-CIO at 860-550-3113 or at ddalzin@ctaflcio.org