MARCH 3 — LOCAL COMMUNITY ACCESS CHANNELS LOSE VIEWERSHIP TO STREAMING SERVICES. SEEK INCREASED FEES FROM FRANCHISES.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER MARCH 3, 2025

There is a movement to get support for the Community Media Reinvestment Act.

What this will do is impose an excise tax on services providing viewing entertainment.

This includes various streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV, Sling TV, and Direct TV.

As you may be aware, the franchise fee imposed on Verizon and OPTIMUM (in White Plains) is 5%.

There is a decline in this direct service as people are moving towards other streaming programs.

With this decline, it directly affects all local community access.