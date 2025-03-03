MARCH 3 TODAY– 2 PM COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ANNOUNCES NEW MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC AT 112 EAST POST ROAD WHITE PLAINS TODAY 2 PM

Hits: 44
Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins to Give Westchester Weekly Update
Watch Live on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/
During the Weekly Westchester Briefing:
- Westchester County will break ground on new Mental Health Clinic.
- Westchester County Community Mental Health Commissioner Michael Orth will announce the groundbreaking of a new Mental Health Clinic at 112 East Post Road, White Plains.
- The state-of-the-art facility will expand care capacity, reduce wait times, and offer evaluations, treatment, and referrals under NYS Mental Hygiene Laws.
- Westchester County Office for Women to Launch Women’s History Month. Director Robi Schlaff will kick off Women’s History Month by highlighting the Office’s full range of resources, including legal support, health and wellness services, to support women’s well-being across the County.