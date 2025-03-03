MARCH 3– Hartsdale’s Maria Regina High School Marching Band Will Again Be Only All-Girls Ensemble to Participate in 2025 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Monday, March 17

Hits: 49

Talented Musicians Will Also Perform in Area Parades Honoring Patron Saint of Ireland in City of Yonkers, City of White Plains, Throggs Neck and Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown

HARTSDALE, NEW YORK (MARCH 3, 2025)

For the fourth consecutive year, Maria Regina High School’s first-ever marching band, established in 2021, will again stand out as the only all-girls ensemble to participate in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 11 AM, Monday, March 17.

The talented musicians from the renowned all-girl Catholic high school will repeat the distinct honor of performing in the oldest (dating to 1762) and largest parade in the world honoring the patron saint of Ireland. They will join thousands of marchers from throughout the New York metro area and pass His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, who will review the procession from the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue.

Maia Regina’s band and its music director, Steven Finkelstein, will be accompanied by a contingent of the school’s students, parents, alumnae and members of the administration and faculty. As many as two million spectators are expected to line both sides of the route from 44th Street to 79th Street.

As in prior years, Maria Regina’s popular marching band has been invited to participate in several community St. Patrick’s Day parades. They are:

● City of White Plains, 12 noon, Saturday, March 8. His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, is scheduled to preside as Grand Marshal.

● Throggs Neck, morning, Sunday March 16

● Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, 1:30 PM, Sunday, March 16

● City of Yonkers at 1 PM, Saturday, March 22.

Principal Maria Carozza-McCaffrey (Class of ’99), said: “Once again, Maria Regina High School is excited and honored that our amazing musicians will share in the joy of this year’s festive St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, delighting crowds with their distinctive musicianship, precision marching and smart, colorful attire,” adding: “It’s no surprise they get some of the loudest cheers when they perform.”

Members of the Maria Regina marching band are:

BELLS

Francesca Costa, Yonkers

Sabrina Boyko, Yonkers

Kailyn Quinones, Yonkers

Naomi Castellanos, Port Chester

DRUMS

Kelly Cambillo, White Plains

Annelise Ramos, Bronx

Isabella Rosa, Bronx

Skyla Fred, Bronx

Diamond Ogebolu, Elmsford

Nicolina Galaz, White Plains

Celeste Korcz, Peekskill

Juliette Ianni, Ridgefield, CT

BANNER CARRIERS:

Krista Taylor, Bronx and Carmella Alcantara, Mount Vernon will carry the banner for the White Plains and New York City parades.

Erin Leatham, Yonkers and Katherine Sandoval, Yonkers will carry the banner for the Throggs Neck and Eastchester parades

In addition to parades, Maria Regina’s marching band participates in pep rallies, school concerts, and open houses, performing patriotic favorites, marches, and the school song.