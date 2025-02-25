FEB 25– MEXICAN NATIONAL ESTRADITED TO NY TO FACE RAPE AND ASSAULT CHARGES

– Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that a Mexican national, who has been a fugitive from justice since his 2008 indictment on rape and sexual assault charges, was apprehended by the Mexican authorities, extradited to Westchester County and arraigned in County Court Monday afternoon.

Galo Herrera, 52, was arraigned before County Court Judge Sheralyn Pulver and remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction pending further proceedings. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

DA Cacace said: “Justice has no expiration date. The defendant’s horrendous conduct, as alleged in the indictment, is no less shocking nearly two decades later. I am grateful to our law enforcement partners in Mexico and the U.S. who brought Mr. Herrera to answer for these charges. This multi-jurisdictional effort exemplifies my commitment to working with any and all agency partners in furtherance of community safety.”

In 2008, Herrera was indicted on one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class A-II felony, two counts of Rape in the First Degree, a class B felony, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

Between December 2006 and January 2007, the defendant is alleged to have forcibly raped a young girl who was under the age of 13 years old. Herrera fled the jurisdiction before he could be apprehended on these charges.

The case is being investigated by the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Westchester DA’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Westchester County Department of Labs and Research and the New York State Police Crime Lab were utilized in the course of the investigation.