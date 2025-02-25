THE CARDINAL IS COMING TO TOWN

Hits: 54

CARDINAL TIMOTHY DOLAN CELEBRATING THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC HIGH SCHOOL SEPTEMBER 19, 2022, IN WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA. HIS EMINANCE WILL LEAD THIS YEAR’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE. (WPCNR PHOTO)

On Saturday, March 8, the City of White Plains will be wearing green for the 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Parade Co-Chairs, John Martin, Beth O’Keeffe Cleary, Declan Farrell and Brian Mahon, have announced the selection of His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, as the Grand Marshal.

The parade will begin promptly at noon at the intersection of Mamaroneck Avenue and Livingston Avenue and proceed up Mamaroneck Avenue to Main Street, ending in front of City Hall.

This year, in addition to our traditional Aides, we have selected David Walsh, born in Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland, and longtime White Plains resident as Special Aide to the Grand Marshal.

In addition, Colleen Wall and Westchester County Police Officer Vincent Finnegan, Jr., have been selected as the first ever, Rising Lad and Lassie. They represent the under 30-age group.

Aides this year are Paul Thomas, Jed Dorney, White Plains Firefighter Thomas Devine IV, Nancy Ryan Tirone, Elizabeth Doherty DiLullo and Caroline Molloy.

The White Plains Parade celebrates the contributions of the Irish people to humankind through their rich culture and music, their indomitable spirit, and their legendary warmth and humor.

This year’s event will feature 20 marching bands, over 12 floats and numerous community groups and organizations. For further information, please visit https://www.wpsaintpatricksdayparade.com/.

