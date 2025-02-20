FEB 27– GOVERNOR BUDGETS 2.1% INFLATION INCREASE FOR STATE’S DISABLED WORKERS. NOT ENOUGH SAY DISABLED WORKERS — ASK 7.8% (INFLATION WAS 8% LAST YEAR)

Hits: 55

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Richmond Community Services. February 20, 2025:

Dear Richmond families,

We need your help!

For 10 years during Cuomo’s administration, the field of developmental disabilities received very little support, and we are still trying to recover from the consequences of it.

Governor Hochul unveiled her budget proposal, and there is only a 2.1% targeted inflationary increase to our budgets to “help with rising costs in the human services field.”

To keep up with the rising costs, I/DD providers throughout the state are asking for a 7.8% increase.

We need to be able to pay our staff who care for people we support a living wage.

We need to pay an increased cost of food, power, insurance, etc. 7.8% is a must for the field to continue to operate programs supporting your loved ones.

State legislators and Governor Hochul need to hear our voices.

To achieve that, Richmond is a proud sponsor of Rally in the Valley on March 7 at 10 AM in Ramapo.

Please join us and help us have a strong voice supporting people with developmental disabilities. You can register by following the link below, or let me know if you plan to join us, and we will register you. Richmond will support this fight with over 100 staff and residents.

Rally in the Valley Tickets, Fri, Mar 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

Looking forward to seeing you all there,

Paca