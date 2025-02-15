FEB. 15, 2025–THE LATIMER REPORT FROM THE NATION’S CAPITOL

Hits: 42
|
|
Dear Neighbor,
The start of 2025 has been anything but normal. Even as I begin my tenure as your Congressman, the Trump Administration has issued a bevy of actions and Executive Orders that have instantly reshaped the national debate. I hope to keep you informed in this newsletter and in numerous other ways.
I would like to recognize that February is Black History Month, and an important time to recognize the achievements of Black Americans in our country’s life and culture. Our country is a better place because of their contributions. Now more than ever, we must honor the history, voices and stories of Black Americans.
|
Committee Assignments
|
I have secured a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, with seats on the Middle East/North Africa and the South Asia (India/Pakistan/Sri Lanka) Subcommittees. I will also serve on the House Small Business Committee; I have introduced my first bill in this area, to improve transparency for small businesses who do business with the Federal government.
Both committees will keep me fully engaged — and we expect to file legislation on topics across all committees.
|
Actions in DC
|
I recently helped introduce a bill that will protect Americans’ privacy and prevent Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employees, led by Elon Musk, from rifling through private data.
My colleagues and I have sent multiple letters to the Trump Administration about our concerns with its unconstitutional actions at the Treasury Department and USAID, and with the funding freeze. My office has received hundreds of calls and letters from concerned and upset constituents. These actions by the Trump Administration have been distressing and my colleagues and I are particularly concerned because these actions can only be constitutionally done by Congress.
I have spoken on the House floor in opposition to proposed tariffs that will raise the price of everyday goods for hard-working residents; and also in favor of FEMA support for natural disasters wherever they may occur, most recently with wildfires in California. I have also given praise and attention to the late Gus Williams, Mt. Vernon High School basketball great, and the Co-Op City power couple, Rod and Shirley Saunders.
|
Meet Me in DC
|
My staff and I have started meeting with groups visiting DC on a host of different issues. These past few weeks we have met with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, union members of SEIU 1199, students from the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, firefighters and education groups, and many folks visiting from the Bronx and Westchester.
|
|
|
|
At Home: Westchester and the Bronx
|
In addition to the work I am doing in DC, we have hard-working staff in both Westchester and the Bronx, with the full team still in formation. We recently held ceremonial inaugural events in Rye and Co-op City; I have maintained a vigorous schedule of in-person visits to groups and events of all sorts, in all of our communities.
|
|
Constituent Issues
|
One of the responsibilities of my district staff is helping residents like you navigate the bureaucratic federal government. If you need a passport, aren’t receiving the correct VA or Medicare benefits, or have an issue with the IRS, my staff may be able to help. You can contact us here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency or call 914-323-5550 (Westchester) or 718-530-7888 (Bronx).
|
Stay in Touch
|
I wanted to make sure you knew how to stay up to date with what I am working on and how to contact me. My office has Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, and Twitter/X accounts. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
Over my many prior years in public office, at the City, State, and County level, I have always looked forward to your ideas and opinions. That two-way dialogue is important, now more than ever before.
More soon.
|
Sincerely,
|
|
Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress