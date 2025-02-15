FEB. 15, 2025–THE LATIMER REPORT FROM THE NATION’S CAPITOL

Dear Neighbor,

The start of 2025 has been anything but normal. Even as I begin my tenure as your Congressman, the Trump Administration has issued a bevy of actions and Executive Orders that have instantly reshaped the national debate. I hope to keep you informed in this newsletter and in numerous other ways.

I would like to recognize that February is Black History Month, and an important time to recognize the achievements of Black Americans in our country’s life and culture. Our country is a better place because of their contributions. Now more than ever, we must honor the history, voices and stories of Black Americans.