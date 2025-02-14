Hits: 50

Heard it in a love song. What’s Yours?

Valentine’s Day is today.

To get in the mood for love, dispel the myths, fiction notions about love, I have compiled a list of songs written over the years from ragtime to swing to the rock and roll era.

Those who have never been in love yet can use as guidelines to judge whether they have a real love going, and not merely the mock.

Those of you not still in love or who miss it, can play these songs for memories and faith in the future that another one and only will come along because they miss that one and only.

I may not have remembered your song here.

But, by all means, feel free to write me and suggest other songs I have left out.

The best observers — authorities on what love feels like are the songwriters–poets with melody.

They write the feelings their minds and bodies and yes, their hearts felt, as

“down and down they go like a leaf that’s caught in the tide. That Old Black Magic you weave so well”

The first 115 Love Songs of All Time with signature lines in parentheses:

You Belong to Me

(Fly the Ocean in a Silver Plane)

You Made Me Love You

(I didn’t Want to Do it)

Happy, Happy Birthday, Baby

(I was your Pretty, You were My Baby)

In the Still of the Night

(I Remember that night in Maaaay, the stars were brightly shining)

Sleepwalk Blueberry Hill

(I Found My Thrill)

The Great Pretender

(Pretending You’re Still Around)

Autumn Leaves

(That’s When I Miss You Most of All when Autumn Leaves Start to Fall)

Walkin After Midnight (Along the highway hopin’ I’d get a glance at you) My Heart Stood Still

(Though not a single word was spoken, I could tell you knew

That unfelt clasp of hands told me so well that you knew

I never lived at all until the thrill of that moment When my heart stood still.)

You Go to My Head

(With a smile that makes my temperature rise

Like a summer with a thousand Julys You intoxicate my soul with your eyes)

Red River Valley

(They Say You Are Going)

I want to be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart

(I Want to Rope and Ride Across the Great Divide)

Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darlin’

(Wait Along, Wait Along)

Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes

(Far Over the Sea)

Kiss and Say Goodbye

(I wanna remember you just like this…)

Begin the Beguine

(It Brings Back a Night of Tropical Splendor)

Come Dance With Me

(Come on Cutes, Put on Your Dancing Boots and Dance with Me)

Dancing in the Dark

(We Can Face the Music Together)

Love Is Strange

(Without it you’re in an awful fix. Once you’ve had it you never want to quit)

Under the Boardwalk

(down by the sea on a blanket with my baby that’s where I’ll Be))

One Night With You

(That’s All I want from you. Always Lived in the Twilight.. Never Done no Wrong))

Treat Me Nice

(Don’t Kiss Me Once, Kiss Me Twice)

Night and Day

(You are the one)

I Get a Kick Out of You

(I Suddenly Turn and See…Your Fabulous Face)

One for My Baby and One More for the Road

(Set em up, Joe)

You’re the Top

(You’re the Coliseum, You’re the Louvre Museum)

Too Close for Comfort

(Now)

Cheek to Cheek

(Nothing Thrills Me Half as Much as Dancing Cheek to Cheek)

Nothing in Common

(It’s a Phenomenon!)

Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off

(But if we call the whole thing off that will break my heart…)

Same Old Song and Dance

(It didn’t turn out like I planned but if you smile and wave your hand

I’d go out and hire a band, and wait for one more chance

At the same old song and dance)

Something’s Gotta Give

(When an irrepressible smile such as yours

Warms an old implacable heart such as mine

Don’t say no because I insist

Somewhere, somehow

Someone’s gotta be kissed)

What’s New?

(You haven’t changed a bit Lovely as ever, I must admit)

You Took Advantage of Me

(I’m so hot and bothered that I don’t Know my elbow from my ear

I suffer something awful each time you go And much worse when you’re near)

I’ve Got You Under My Skin

(Deep in the Heart of Me)

That Old Feeling

(I felt a thrill when you caught my eye, my heart stood still)

Let the Good Times Roll

(Feel so good now you’re home)

You’ve Got What it Takes

( to set my soul on fire)

You Keep Coming Back Like a Song

(The sweet used-to-be That was once you and me

Keeps coming back like an old melody)

Always

(I’ll be loving you always)

My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own

(I’ve Tried forgetting you..)

Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool

(Everybody’s somebody’s plaything)

Donna

(Where can you be?)

The Carnival Is Over

(I will love you til I die)

Just Walkin’ in the Rain

(All because my heart can’t forget)

She Wears Red Feathers in a Huli Huli Skirt The Last Dance

(Save me the first dance in your dreams)

Hey There

(You with the Stars in Your Eyes)

Everybody Loves a Lover

(I’m a Lover, Everybody Loves Me)

He’s So Fine

(Sooner or later he’s gonna me mine, I hope it’s not later)

Rock and Roll Waltz

(Trying to Waltz to a Rock and Roll Song)

Hey Little Girl in the High School Sweater

(Carry your books and hold your arm?)

All of Me

(Why Not Take All of me?)

Racing with the Moon

(Till I Overtake the Moon and You)

So Fine

(My Baby is so Fine, Sends Those Chills Up and Down My Spine)

Chances Are

(Your chances are very Good)

Misty

(Too Much in Love)

Thanks for the Memory

( Of faults that you forgave, rainbows on a wave…Thank you so Much)

A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody

(A pretty girl is like a melody That haunts you night and day

Just like the strain Of a haunting refrain)

Black Coffee

(Love’s a Hand-Me-Down Brew)

Canadian Sunset

( When I saw you there on that ski trail)

I Almost Lost My Mind

(When I Lost my Baby)

Tennessee Waltz

(I was dancing with my darlin’…)

65. Laura (The laugh that floats on a summer night)

Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

(Seen a lot I mean I lot But now I’m like sweet seventeen a lot

Bewitched, bothered and bewildered am I)

Brown Eyed Girl

(Where did we go?)

You Send Me

(Honest you do)

Oh Julie

(Someday Julie, I’ll Be the Apple of Your Eye)

Slip Away

( I Need You So)

I’ll Be Seeing You

(In All the Familiar Places)

Don’t Get Around Much Anymore

(Without You)

Diana

(Stay with me, Diana)

Love Me Tender

(All my Dreams Fulfilled)

Fine Brown Frame

(Because I’m crazy ’bout, mad about, wild about Your fine brown frame)

Met Him on Sunday

(He didn’t come Monday.I kissed him Wednesday)

I think I’m Into Something Good

(Met a New Girl in the Neighborhood)

Some Enchanted Evening

(You may see a Stranger Across a Crowded Room)

I Could Have Danced All Night

(And still have danced Some More)

On the Street Where You Live

(Oh, the Towering Feeling)

At Last My Love Has Come Along

(You set my soul on fire, and I’ve Really Had my Fun)

I Only Have Eyes for You

83 Just for a Thrill (You’re still the only one Cause you made my heart stand still)84. Stardust (Of love’s sweet refrain)85.Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (When a lovely flame dies)86. Blues In the Night (A two-face, a worrisome thing

Who’ll leave ya to sing the blues in the night) 87. Love Letters In the Sand (You laughed when I cried when the tide would take our Love Letters from the Sand)88. Born To Be With You (By your Side)89. I Can’t Stop Loving You (I’ve made up my mind to Live in Memory)90. First Name Initial (It Makes it Official)91. When A Man Loves A Woman (Can’t Keep His Mind on Anything Else)92. Ci Ci Rider (The Moon Is Shining Bright,) , If I Could Just Walk with You Everything would Be All right)93. Eddie My Love (Don’t Make Me Wait Too LongOngOng)94 .Wonderland By Night95. In the Mood96. Moonlight Serenade97. Young Blood (I Can’t Get You off of My Mind)98. Memories Are made of This99.Once Upon A Time (A Girl with Moonlight in Her Eyes Told Me She Loved Me So, But that Was Once Upon a Time, long long ago)100. VAYA CON DIOS (My Love, May God Be With you til we meet again)101—Pinacoladas(I never knew)102. Magaritaville(Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville, somewhere’s There’s a Woman to Blame)103. Just One of Those Things(One of those Bells that Now and Then Ring)104:Rags to Riches (From a Pauper to a King of Your Heart)105. Fly Me to the Moon(Let me play among the stars

And let me see what spring is like

On Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, baby, kiss me) 106. We’ll Meet Again(Some Sunny Day)107.Let’s Do It!(Let’s fall in love!)108. My Old Flame( I can’t even think of his name

But I’ll never be the same

Until I discover what became of my old flame)109. SEARCHIN’(Well, Sherlock Holmes

Sam Spade got nothin’, child, on me

Sergeant Friday, Charlie Chan

And Boston Blackie

Gonna walk right down that street

Like Bulldog Drummond

‘Cause I’ve been searchin’

Ooh, Lord, searchin’, mm child

Searchin’ every which a-way

Yeah, yeah

But I’m like the Northwest Mounties

You know I’ll bring her in some day

(Gonna find her) 110. Puppy Love(This is Not a Puppy Love) 111. YOU ARE MY DESTINY(You share my reverie

You’re more than life to me

That’s what you are)112. DIANA(Oh, please stay by me, Diana) 113. KISS(You don’t have to be rich to be my girl

You don’t have to be cool to rule my world

Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with

I just want your extra time and your kiss) 114.SOMEDAY SOON(Goin’ With Him) 115. STILL THE ONE(that I love

The only one I dream of

You’re still the one I kiss good night) 116.