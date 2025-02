WHITE PLAINS WEEK–THE FEB 14 REPORT ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG WHAT TO WATCH ON ANOTHER SNOWY NIGHT

Hits: 37

KEN JENKINS ELECTED FIRST BLACK COUNTY EXECUTIVE OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO FILL REST OF LATIMER TERM 100,000 TURN OUT FOR SPECIAL ELECTION LANDSLIDE WIN

STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER BRISTLES AT CON ED RATE HIKE 4 TIMES RATE OF INFLATION

GOVERNOR HOCHUL THROWS THE BOOKS AT CON ED CALLS FOR AUDIT

DEMANDS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION STOP THE MONEY GRAB

THE “CON ED BOYS” REQUEST FOR INCREASED ELECTRIC RATE AND NATURAL GAS DEMONSTRATES

PUSH TO ELIMINATE SOLAR WIND WATER SOURCES FOR POWER IGNORING PLANET DAMAGE

JOHN BAILEY TRACES HOW THE STATE REGULATORS HAVE FORCED GREEN POWERED RATES HIGHER TO ELIMINATE CONSORTIUM BUYS LIKE WESTCHESTER POWER– NO STATEMENT FROM WESTCHESTER POWER YET OR WESTCHESTER COUNTY

WHITE PLAINS EYES IMPROVING SPECIAL EDUCATION–REPORT SHOWS

THREE QUARTERS OF SPECIAL STUDENTS GRADUATE WPHS BETTER THAN STATE AVG

SPECIAL ED TEACHERS PLACEMENT RECOMMENDATIONS OFTEN IGNORED BY ACTUAL PLACEMENS.

DR. JOSEPH RICCA, SUPERINTENDENT ON “WHAT COMES NEXT” IN BUILDING BETTER SPECIAL ED

DISTRICT ATTORNEY SUSAN CACACE REPORTS SHOCKING ARREST OF COACH OF A PRIVATE SOCCER TEAM FROM WHITE PLAINS ON CHARGES OF PLAYER ENDANGERMENT.

MORE LOCAL NEWS TO WATCH INDOORS ON A SNOWY EVENING.

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK FOR 24 YEARS

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

TONIGHT AT 7 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD FIOS CH 45 AND OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG:

JUSTIN BRASCH INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BAILEY

ABOUT HIS RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF WHITE PLAINS, WHY, WHAT AND ISSUES