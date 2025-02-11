FEB. 11 THE LETTER TICKER: LETTER FROM THE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER ON CON ED PROPOSED INCREASE. YOUR “ICE” RIGHTS

Dear Friends, For many of us across the state and nation, the past several weeks have been very challenging. As an eternal optimist, and one dedicated to speaking out when I feel it is necessary, I will keep standing up for my constituents in ways both big and small. I will continue to be openly critical of many of the actions in Washington that adversely impact New Yorkers and New York State. Every day, I hear from many of you who are struggling with utility bills from Con Edison — often sharing bills that don’t match actual usage and your good faith efforts to keep costs down. Your words do not go unheard. Recently, the Senate passed a utility affordability package, which includes two bills of mine that are dedicated to keeping your utility bills as low as possible. (They passed last year as well — this issue is not new to me!) I’m having a rally/press conference this Friday in White Plains to strongly oppose the next Con Ed rate increase application. More details below! Last week, we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day. As we confront the rise in antisemitism and other forms of hatred worldwide, it is important to reflect on the lessons of the Holocaust and ensure they are passed on to future generations. As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, we honor the six million Jews and countless others who were murdered, as well as the survivors who inspire us with their strength and resilience. Let us renew our commitment to combating hatred in all forms and building a world defined by empathy and justice. You can view my remarks on the Senate floor commemorating this day. Statement on Elon Musk’s Actions I am deeply alarmed by the actions of Elon Musk, which I believe are of questionable legality and lacking in appropriate oversight. Mr. Musk has obtained access to highly sensitive federal agencies and the personal information of millions of American citizens — without being elected to public office, or vetted and confirmed by Congress. President Trump’s support of Musk’s actions, including replacing officials who oppose him, is irresponsible and disregards American rights and democratic principles. I call upon everyone, specifically my Federal Republican colleagues, to do what is right and oppose these actions and stand up to safeguard American rights. Statement on Federal Funding Freeze Recently, we also faced the temporary freezing of federal funding by President Trump. This “pause” was deeply disturbing and caused great stress, confusion, and havoc in New York State and across the country. Any freeze of federal funding, whether temporary or permanent, will cause great harm to our communities, impacting Medicaid, hospitals, Head Start programs, veterans programs and more. I applaud New York State Attorney General Letitia James and other state Attorneys General, who promptly filed suit challenging this order. I am appreciative of everyone who spoke out, contacted their representatives, used social media to make their voices heard, or were outspoken in other ways, to ensure the Administration heard the outcry and withdrew the memorandum, although not the underlying Executive Order, that threatened NYS programs. The temporary freezing was stopped by a Federal Judge – hopefully there will be a permanent rejection of this order. Know Your Rights In an Encounter with ICE Finally, ICE agents have been present throughout the state, including in Westchester County. I urge everyone to familiarize themselves with the rights you have to protect yourself and your loved ones. If there is anything my office can assist you with, please email me at smayer@nysenate.gov or call (914) 934-5250. Warm regards, Shelley B. Mayer State Senator 37th District