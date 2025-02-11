FEB. 11 THE LETTER TICKER: LETTER FROM THE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER ON CON ED PROPOSED INCREASE. YOUR “ICE” RIGHTS

|Statement on Elon Musk’s Actions
I am deeply alarmed by the actions of Elon Musk, which I believe are of questionable legality and lacking in appropriate oversight. Mr. Musk has obtained access to highly sensitive federal agencies and the personal information of millions of American citizens — without being elected to public office, or vetted and confirmed by Congress. President Trump’s support of Musk’s actions, including replacing officials who oppose him, is irresponsible and disregards American rights and democratic principles. I call upon everyone, specifically my Federal Republican colleagues, to do what is right and oppose these actions and stand up to safeguard American rights.
Statement on Federal Funding Freeze
Recently, we also faced the temporary freezing of federal funding by President Trump.
This “pause” was deeply disturbing and caused great stress, confusion, and havoc in New York State and across the country. Any freeze of federal funding, whether temporary or permanent, will cause great harm to our communities, impacting Medicaid, hospitals, Head Start programs, veterans programs and more.
I applaud New York State Attorney General Letitia James and other state Attorneys General, who promptly filed suit challenging this order. I am appreciative of everyone who spoke out, contacted their representatives, used social media to make their voices heard, or were outspoken in other ways, to ensure the Administration heard the outcry and withdrew the memorandum, although not the underlying Executive Order, that threatened NYS programs. The temporary freezing was stopped by a Federal Judge – hopefully there will be a permanent rejection of this order.
Know Your Rights In an Encounter with ICE
Finally, ICE agents have been present throughout the state, including in Westchester County. I urge everyone to familiarize themselves with the rights you have to protect yourself and your loved ones.