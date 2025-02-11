Special Election for Westchester County Executive

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | Poll Hours: 6 A.M. to 9 P.M. If you haven’t voted yet, don’t forget to cast your ballot in today’s special election to fill the Westchester County Executive’s office through the end of the year. A full-term election will be held on November 4, 2025. Find Your Polling Place Here Absentee & Early Mail Ballots: Postmark Deadline: Today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 (must be received by Tuesday, February 18, 2025).

Today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 (must be received by Tuesday, February 18, 2025). In-Person Submission: Drop off your completed ballot at the Westchester County Board of Elections or any polling site by 9 P.M. tonight. For more information, visit the Westchester County Board of Elections website: citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/ en Español Elección Especial para el Ejecutivo del Condado de Westchester

Martes, 11 de Febrero de 2025 | Horario de votación: 6 A.M. a 9 P.M. Si aún no ha votado, no olvide emitir su voto en la elección especial de hoy para ocupar la oficina del Ejecutivo del Condado de Westchester hasta finales de año. Una elección para un mandato completo se llevará a cabo el 4 de Noviembre de 2025. Encuentre su centro de votación aquí. Boletas de Voto Ausente y Voto Anticipado por Correo: Fecha límite de matasellos: Hoy, Martes 11 de Febrero de 2025 (debe recibirse antes del Martes 18 de Febrero de 2025).

Hoy, Martes 11 de Febrero de 2025 (debe recibirse antes del Martes 18 de Febrero de 2025). Entrega en persona: Entregue su boleta completada en la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester o en cualquier centro de votación antes de las 9 P.M. de esta noche. Para más información, visite el sitio web de la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester: citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/