Special Election for Westchester County Executive
If you haven’t voted yet, don’t forget to cast your ballot in today’s special election to fill the Westchester County Executive’s office through the end of the year. A full-term election will be held on November 4, 2025.
Find Your Polling Place Here
Absentee & Early Mail Ballots:
For more information, visit the Westchester County Board of Elections website: citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/
Elección Especial para el Ejecutivo del Condado de Westchester
Si aún no ha votado, no olvide emitir su voto en la elección especial de hoy para ocupar la oficina del Ejecutivo del Condado de Westchester hasta finales de año. Una elección para un mandato completo se llevará a cabo el 4 de Noviembre de 2025.
Encuentre su centro de votación aquí.
Boletas de Voto Ausente y Voto Anticipado por Correo:
Para más información, visite el sitio web de la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester: citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/