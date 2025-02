SAT.AT 7 : REAL ESTATE TODAY WITH NEW LEADER OF HUDSON GATEWAY ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS TALKS REAL ESTATE ISSUES TODAY ALSO AVAILABLE ANY TIME AT www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 0

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS VLORA SEDJI,

NEW PRESIDENT OF HUDSON GATEWAY ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

ON SPRING REAL ESTATE MARKET

SHOULD YOU SELL? WHO SHOULD BUY?

INVENTORY PRESSURES AND HOW THEY AFFECT THE HOMEOWNER LOOKING TO SELL and THE FIRST TIME BUYER?

HOW HGAR CAN HELP YOU OBTAIN HELP LOWERING THE COST OF A MORTGAGE

WHAT’S SELLING?

ARE PRICES COMING DOWN?

THE MOST CANDID REAL ESTATE ADVICE YOU CAN HEAR ON TODAY’S RIGHT NOW MARKET AND HOW TO MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU.

SEE THE INTERVIEW ANYTIME ON WHITE PLAINS TV’S

“PEOPLE TO BE HEARD”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S INTERVIEW SHOW WITH ANSWERS THAT WILL LIFT YOU OUT OF YOUR CHAIR

WWW.Wpcommunitymedia.org