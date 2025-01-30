JAN 30–STANDARD AMUSEMENTS JAN 21 TERMINATION LETTER STATES IT INFORMED COUNTY EXECUTIVE AND STAFF OF TERMINATION NOV. 26

Hits: 83

WPCNR FOR THE RECORD. By John F. Bailey. January 30, 2025:

The official “Termination Letter” delivered to “Westchester County Executive and his team” January 21, sent to WPCNR by Standard Amusements this evening, appears to confirm the previous administration including the departed County Executive “and his staff” was informed by Standard Amusements that they Standard Amusements were committed to terminating their management of Playland in February — as early as November 26 two weeks before the 2025 budget was approved. The option being the County could have built in a contingency outlay in the 2025 budget but they did not.

The timing of the first discussion on November 26 referred to in the second paragraph took place before the 2025 budget was in the process of being approved. That budget was approved December 9, while the termination intention, “perceived as a threat” was received before Thanksgiving.