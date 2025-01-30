NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON: PROTECT WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL CHILDREN FROM ICE SEARCHES FOR IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS

Hits: 90

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. JANUARY 30, 2024:

White Plains Mayoral Candidate and former City Council Member Nadine Hunt-Robinson issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s orders to ICE regarding communities and schools:

“Here in White Plains, where our children should feel safe in school, there is a growing fear in many of our communities. No one should be able to remove students without a judicial warrant. We live in difficult times and schools should always be a safe place for young children physically and emotionally.

The distress and disruption caused by the invasion of immigration agents is an undue stress on the entire student population. The only person that has access to your children when they are at school are the people that parents identify. Accordingly, to the extent parents have concerns, they should reach out to their child’s school for further guidance.

Though the government of White Plains has no jurisdiction over the White Plains City School District, there is no reason why it cannot work with and be supportive of the school district’s Superintendent and the parents.”