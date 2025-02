WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 THE JAN. 31 REPORT FIOS CH 45 WPOPTIMUM CH 76 AND WHITE PLAINS TV AT www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 71

COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON PLAYLAND SITUATION

THE COUNTY LEGISLATORS COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE — WHAT WENT ON WHAT DID NOT WHERE THEY ARE AT ON THE PLAYLAND VOID. ANALYSIS

THE SUSTAINABLE TERMINATION LETTER– WHAT THEY SHOULD HAVE KNOWN AND WHEN THEY KNEW IT AND WHAT THE COUNTY DID OR DID NOT DO.

HOUSING SALES UP UP AND AWAY? MAYBE.

THE EXAMINER-NEWS PAPER REBOOT

DEPORTATIONS START IN US ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY —

TO AMERICA’S SHAME

SCULTI REPUBLICAN CHALLENGING JENKINS FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE

DECLINES TO APPEAR AT SPECIAL ELECTION LWV FORUM– SECOND DODGING OF A FORUM

THIS WILL NOT DO POLITICIANS!

COUNTY SALES TAX $$ DOES NOT MEET BUDGET…$12 MILLION DEFICIT GOING INTO 2025

NADINE HUNT ROBINSON ON ICE GOING INTO SCHOOLS..

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 24 YEARS!