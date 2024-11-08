DEMOCRATIC PARTY REPORTS ON THE RESULTS OF NEW YORK CONGRESSIONAL RACES

Congratulations to all of New York’s Democratic candidates, as well as to the dedicated staff, volunteers, and labor partners who made these hard-fought gains possible. New York Democrats flipped three crucial House seats, safeguarded two incumbents, and achieved success across down-ballot races.

A special thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, whose leadership made the Coordinated Campaign a reality. Their support and vision enabled a united effort across the state.

New York Democrats:

– Knocked over 1.3 million doors

– Made over 5.5 million calls

– Engaged over 23K volunteers

– Opened 38 Offices

To every New Yorker who knocked on doors, made phone calls, or ran for office, be proud of your incredible work. Together, we made an impact that will shape the future of our state. We couldn’t be prouder of this team! 💪💙