GOVERNOR HOCHUL MESSAGE ON THE ELECTION

Hits: 38

I know that many New Yorkers are wondering what Tuesday’s election means for this state, their families, and our future.

For those that may have concerns, I want to remind you that New York has faced challenges before, and we have always emerged stronger than before. We’ve fought our way back from a global pandemic, created tens of thousands of jobs, brought back manufacturing from overseas, and driven down crime – and that’s just in the three years since I became governor.

Earlier this week, I shared a message directly to President-elect Trump: I represent every New Yorker, regardless of who they voted for on Tuesday. And we will work with you on any effort that will help New York State. But if you try to harm New Yorkers or take away their rights, we will fight you every step of the way.

I believe there are many opportunities for us to collaborate with the Trump administration: Restoring the State and Local tax deduction, supporting our transit projects, and protecting our critical economic development initiatives that were funded through the Chips and Science Act. But while we hope for the best, we must also prepare for the worst.

That’s why this week I announced the launch of the Empire State Freedom Initiative: A task force focused on key areas where New York State and New Yorkers are most likely to face threats from a Trump Administration, including reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and the environment.

The Empire State Freedom Initiative will drive proactive measures that New York State can take – before and after President-elect Trump is sworn in – through state legislation, partnerships with New York’s Congressional delegation and the Biden administration, and other actions to protect New Yorkers. We will coordinate these efforts with our strong partner in government, Attorney General James, to provide guidance and prepare for federal threats to New Yorkers’ rights and freedoms.

Engraved on the Statue of Liberty is an inscription many of us know: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” But far fewer know the final words engraved on that plaque: “I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

New York is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, the environmental justice movement, the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and the American labor movement. I’ll work with those who want to be a partner in achieving these goals, but I will not accept an agenda from Washington that rips New Yorkers’ rights away.

New York saw another significant victory in the long fight for freedom on Tuesday, when New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition One. With the passage of that Proposition, fundamental rights, including the right to an abortion, are now enshrined in our state’s constitution.

Over the next four years and beyond, New Yorkers will continue to ensure Lady Liberty’s warm light of opportunity continues to reach all those who dare to believe in it.

Ever Upward,

Gov. Kathy Hochul