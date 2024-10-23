Mayor Joseph Delfino: A Visionary Leader

Hits: 46

The passing of Major Joe Delfino marks the end of an era. His recent death takes from all of us one the most memorable individuals in Westchester County and , of course, most notably White Plains. Affectionately known as “Mayor Joe,” he possessed unique strengths combining a visionary outlook, an ability to build bipartisan support for important initiatives, and a unique way to project strength of purpose while maintaining a friendly and open persona.

Is it no exaggeration to say that Mayor Joe is responsible for creating the vibrant modern day downtown White Plains. When he became Mayor, the center of the city opposite City Hall was the site of a sprawling, abandoned Macy’s store. The hulking building spanning a full city block, had for decades been the main driver in the downtown’s bustling retail community.

By the early 2000s, however, it was casting a pall over the entire area.

Mayor Joe knew something had to be done, but what? It was then that he saw developer Louis Cappelli demolish a former abandoned Macy’s in downtown New Rochelle and convert the site into a new shopping, entertainment and housing complex called New Roc City that opened in 1999.

Mayor Joe reached out to Cappelli and asked if he would tackle the White Plains site. Cappelli was intrigued but said he’d only take on the massive project if the Mayor and City Council clearly stipulated what they wanted to see on the site. He said he would then present a plan, and if the city leaders felt it would achieve their goals, he wanted an expedited approval process and a green light to get to work.

Mayor Joe led a visioning process and within a matter of months came up with the desired elements: movie theater, retail, supermarket, community theater, housing and parking. Cappelli’s team went to work and presented a plan for City Center that included all the elements. Mayor Joe liked it, worked with the Council members who then bought in as well, and within two-plus years, the heart of the downtown was transformed.

Mayor Joe didn’t stop there. Cappelli came to him with an even more ambitious project less than a block away, and once again Mayor Joe led the City Council to agree to revising the zoning to permit what became Renaissance Square.

By 2008 the new project had opened with a Ritz-Carlton Hotel and two 40-plus story residential towers with commanding views of the city, Long Island Sound and the Manhattan skyline.

These two projects set in motion the redevelopment of the entire downtown area which now includes numerous sparkling apartment towers, a revived Mamaroneck Avenue business district and even the proposed redevelopment of the Galleria Mall site.

It’s an almost unimaginable transformation, and all thanks to the vision, determination, drive and the unique abilities of Mayor Joe Delfino.

There will be many accolades for Mayor Joe, all well deserved. To his daughter Cindy, her husband Dave Birdsall and other members of the family, I wish to express deepest sympathy, and thanks for sharing Mayor Joe with all of the residents of White Plains and beyond.

–Geoffrey Thompson