OCTOBER 23 –MAYER -LINDSAY THE MAIN EVENT FOR 37TH NY SENATE DISTRICT QUESTIONS ISSUES REALITY QUESTIONED. PASSION! ROARING CROWD 12 ROUND THRILLER TO A SPLIT DECISION

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024 By John F. Bailey, October 23, 2024:

The Westchester League of Women Voters Forum Main Ticket pitting 20 year County Albany political personality Senator Shelley Mayer against Republican Tricia Lindsay was a tense 12- question affair before 80 persons in the White Plains Library Studio.

The experience and record of Ms. Mayer was challenged by adrioity-landed questions about the past and future, past Albany policies by her Republican Challlenger, Ms. Tricia Lindsay, a civil rights lawyer, a nurse, teacher in Yonkers and New York City Schools and scientist and Mom.

Ms. Lindsay woke up the overflow crowd of 80 persons as the moderator called for opening statements.

Lindsay wasted no time with a flurry of punches in her speech:

“We have had enough of politicians giving us “outrageous inflation” bail reform that afflicts minority youth and encourages recidivism and crime and does not give judges discretion in retaining youth offenders.

Mayer had started the forum saying she was proud of her record and direct service to constituents, and always “being present and showing up.” She said she fought and achieved full funding of public schools for this year against the wishes of the Governor “and I have more to do.”

When Ms. Lindsay countered, you knew this was going to be no ordinary forum.

On CRIME: When asked if she believed crime statistics were accurate, Ms. Lindsay flatly disagreed saying the statistics were not believable based on her talks with police in her district. This was met with loud applause from the crowd, and the moderator asked the crowd not to applaud or react.

Lindsay said crime was up 25% since 2019. She noted that judges have been allowed “no discretion” in granting bail by Albany bail reforms letting young offenders loose to repeat crimes. She also questioned the statistics on car theft and carjacks that had been occurring in Mayer’s own district. Mayer said that her approach was to examine the circumstances and find local solutions.

Ms. Mayer refuted this crime wave allegation by citing County Executive George Latimer’s report last week.that crime was down 10% in Westchester, and said the legislature had amended the bail reform law three times.

ON COSTS OF POWER: Ms. Lindsay said one of reasons for the higher utility rates was New York has to import its electricity from out of state and New York has lost companies out of state, the combination resulting in higher rates. She said taxpayers “need a voice in Albany.”

Ms. Mayer told the audience she, Mayer was that voice.

Mayer criticized the formula the Public Service uses to set rates that allows the utilities to have a return on investment to stockholders. She said she is spearheading reform of the PSC formula that would put customers first and power companies second in rate setting. (This was news to this reporter.) Ms Mayer said discounts in electric rates were on the way with the announcement of last week’s legislation signing up the New York Power Authority to increase their green energy plants to fund discounts for customers in disadvantaged communities.

FLOODING: Mayer said the state had authorized 10.7 Million for flood control Ms. Lindsay rebutted this saying it wasn’t enough and made Westchester second to migrants. Lindsay noted that the state sent 2.9 billion to New York City to pay for the migrants issue, making “the taxpayer” wait for relief.

The Environment: Ms. Lindsay recognized the environment was an issue, but cautioned the problems needed study before pushing more financial burdens (taxes, rising costs) on the consumer.

Incumbent Mayer said the state had to act to make the green energy share of creating electricity more, citing the state persuading the New York Power Authority to invest in hydroelectric projects (which have, I want to point out by the way have been delayed).

Cannibis: Mayer and Lindsay agreed the cannabis legalization has been “a disaster”(Lindsay’s words) with illegal operations abounding. Mayer agreed the laws had to be rewritten and new rules written. Lindsay said the state has been “soft on enforcing the laws.”

Bail Reform Fixes: Lindsay said the bail law “should be repealed. It’s now a revolving door (putting youth offenders out on the street). She also said the age should be raised. “Youth have be shown they are accountable.”

Mayer said the bail law had had several reforms already and said that in 2019 poor people without money were sent to jail, while if you were white and moneyed their child offender was sent home. Mayer said a structure to define if a youth was bail eligible might be a solution.

Special Needs: Senator Mayer supported funding for autistic and mentally disabled children and English Language Learners whose numbers have grown over 4 years. Lindsay cited this this was a problem that would continue to raise school property taxes hurting the taxpayer.

Vaccines: Ms. Lindsay supported parents refusing to have their children not vaccinated by the school district as a parental right. Senator Mayer recalled the polio disease of the 1930s 40s and 50s, (which killed children and they spent the end of their lives in iron lungs), and how vaccines had to be administered to all children which eliminated the deadly disease.

At that point, a member of the audience, shouted out “You’re living in a bubble , Senator,” and discordant loud voices erupted in the packed studio halting the forum

Alan Cass the President of the Westchester League of Women Voters, strode to the front of the proceeding immediately as the voices rose.

He held up his hands and quietly asked for no more disruptions. He stilled the multitude. When hub bub resumed, he again strode to the front and asked for calm. There were no more interruptions. The event continued. (Very brave of him to do that, I thought.)

School Taxes: Ms. Lindsay pointed out that to fund the rising costs,of schools, tax increases were inevitable.

Senator Mayer said this was one of her jobs as a Senator to help persons to get the tax lowering benefits that exist for them on school taxes like the STAR program. Lindsay reminded the audience again of the state sending 5.1 Billion to the city of New York while giving only $2.9 Million to the county for flood control.

(Editor’s note: the state is short on revenues and this will create a problem in funding “promised” school aid in the next two years that the state budgeted but appears not to be there. at this time.)

Immigration: Senator Mayer said the migrants problem is a national problem that Washington has not been able to come to agreement on. Lindsay had no solution but did point out less money should go to employ immigrants and house them because the taxpayer pays

Affordable Housing: Senator Mayer supported continued subsidizing of developers to build affordable housing. Ms. Lindsay said areas should not be designated for development by the state, but instead “It should be left to local zoning laws.”

In closing Statements, Ms. Lindsay returned to the situation the state faces today. “Crime is on the rise. Inflation is out of control. Taxes are going to rise. We are left vulnerable because of the migrant situation.

Senator Mayer said: The stark difference between me and my opponent is I work for the people,my constituents, I try to find out the problems and try to fix it. I have the hope and confidence that we will.”

The Forum ended with Alan Cass, President of the Westchester League of Women Voters far left shaking Senator Mayer’s hand and Tricia Lindsay far right applauding.