OCTOBER 16—CRIMESTOPPERS NOTEBOOK. DETAILS ON WESTCHESTER CRIME DECLINE. OVER 8 YEARS

WPCNR CRIMESTOPPERS NOTEBOOK. From Westchester County Department of Communications. October 16, 2024:

Crime rates in Westchester County have once again declined, according to the latest data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Westchester County Executive George Latimer attributed this encouraging trend to the tireless efforts of law enforcement and the strong collaboration with community partners.

The report highlights significant progress in three key areas: shootings, murders, and overall crime—all of which have seen positive decreases. These improvements reflect the County’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

Shootings

Source: DCJS, data through September 30, 2024

Year to date shootings are down 34.5%, from 29 shootings in January to September 2023 to 19 shootings in January to September 2024.

With 2.1 shootings per month, Westchester in 2024 has the second lowest number of shootings on record. Only 2019 was better with 1.9 shootings per month. Since the pandemic spike, shootings are down by about 50%.

Shootings

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD 2024

annual

52

28

23

48

43

36

35

19

per month

4.3

2.3

1.9

4.0

3.6

3.0

2.9

2.1

Murders

DCJS, data through May 31, 2024

Murders were down 57% year over year, from 7 murders in January to May 2023 to 3 murders in January to May 2024.

This level of murders is the lowest number of murders of any Jan-May period since 1990.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

% Change 24v23

Murder

6

7

6

11

7

5

7

3

-57%

Crime

DCJS, data through May 31, 2024

Crime is down 10% year over year.  Westchester has currently 53% less crime than in 2000 and 33% less crime than in 2010. Crime is lower than 2017 and it is only 9% higher than the historic lows of 2018-2019.

 

2023

2024

% Change 24 v 23

Westchester

Index Total

5,046

4,565

-10%

Rape

56

41

-27%

Robbery

181

152

-16%

Property Total

4,304

3,777

-12%

Burglary

422

376

-11%

Larceny

3,528

3,065

-13%

MV Theft

354

336

-5%

Latimer said: “Our commitment to fighting crime in Westchester County is stronger than ever. We’ve invested in the Westchester County Department of Public Safety at record levels because I am dedicated to keeping this County safe for all of us. This progress is thanks, in large part, to the dedication and bravery of our law enforcement officers.”

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “The collaboration between our law enforcement, community leaders, and residents is key to our success in reducing crime. Westchester is proof that when we work together, we can create safer communities for everyone. This decrease in crime is a direct result of our collective efforts and dedication to public safety.”

Westchester County Department of Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor said: “These positive statistics reflect the relentless dedication of our law enforcement officers, who work day in and day out to protect and serve. Their commitment has led to this significant drop in crime, helping to ensure a safer environment and peace of mind for all Westchester residents.”

 

