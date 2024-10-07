OCT 10 — ONE DAY YOUTH VOTER REGISTRATION — YOUR VOTE COUNTS USE IT!

Youth Voter Registration Drive October 10th:

Empowering Young Voters Across Westchester County

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board, in partnership with Westchester County, is hosting a 1-Day Youth Voter Registration Drive on Thursday, October 10th from 2 PM to 5 PM at seven locations throughout the county.

This initiative aims to encourage youth participation in the democratic process by providing accessible opportunities for young people to register to vote. Registration forms will be supplied at each location.

With seven convenient locations, young voters are encouraged to visit any of the following:

Carver Center: 400 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, NY 10573

400 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, NY 10573 Guidance Center: 256 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY

256 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY Mount Vernon Youth Bureau: 1 Roosevelt Square North, Mount Vernon, NY

1 Roosevelt Square North, Mount Vernon, NY Ossining Youth Bureau: Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562 Peekskill Youth Bureau: 840 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

840 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566 Slater Center: 2 Fisher Court, White Plains, NY 10601

2 Fisher Court, White Plains, NY 10601 White Plains Career Center: 120 Bloomingdale Road, White Plains, NY 10605

To register, individuals must be:

A United States citizen,

18 years old (or pre-register at 16+)

A resident of New York State and their county, city, or town for at least 30 days prior to the election

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

For more information about the event, email Liz Oliveto at eqo9@westchestercountyny.gov or visit the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board website.

en Español

Registro de Votantes Jóvenes el 10 de Octubre:

Empoderando a los Jóvenes Votantes en todo el Condado de Westchester

La Junta de Desarrollo Laboral de Westchester-Putnam, en colaboración con el Condado de Westchester, está organizando una campaña de registro de votantes jóvenes de un día el Jueves 10 de Octubre de 2 PM a 5 PM en siete ubicaciones a lo largo del condado.

Esta iniciativa tiene como objetivo fomentar la participación juvenil en el proceso democrático al proporcionar oportunidades accesibles para que los jóvenes se registren para votar. Se suministrarán formularios de registro en cada ubicación.

Con siete ubicaciones convenientes, se anima a los jóvenes votantes a visitar cualquiera de las siguientes:

Centro Carver: 400 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, NY 10573

400 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, NY 10573 Centro de Orientación: 256 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY

256 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY Mount Vernon Youth Bureau: 1 Roosevelt Square North, Mount Vernon, NY

1 Roosevelt Square North, Mount Vernon, NY Oficina de la Juventud de Mount Vernon: Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562 Oficina de la Juventud de Peekskill: 840 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

840 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566 Centro Slater: 2 Fisher Court, White Plains, NY 10601

2 Fisher Court, White Plains, NY 10601 Centro de Carreras de White Plains: 120 Bloomingdale Road, White Plains, NY 10605

Para registrarse, las personas deben ser:

Un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos

Tener 18 años (o preinscribirse a partir de los 16 años)

Ser residente del Estado de Nueva York y de su condado, ciudad o pueblo por al menos 30 días antes de la elección

No reclamar el derecho a votar en otro lugar.

Para mas informacion sobre el evento, email Liz Oliveto eqo9@westchestercountyny.gov o visita el sitio web de la Junta de Desarrollo de la Fuerza Laboral de Westchester-Putnam.