OCT 10 — ONE DAY YOUTH VOTER REGISTRATION — YOUR VOTE COUNTS USE IT!

Youth Voter Registration Drive October 10th:
The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board, in partnership with Westchester County, is hosting a 1-Day Youth Voter Registration Drive on Thursday, October 10th from 2 PM to 5 PM at seven locations throughout the county.
This initiative aims to encourage youth participation in the democratic process by providing accessible opportunities for young people to register to vote. Registration forms will be supplied at each location.
With seven convenient locations, young voters are encouraged to visit any of the following:
To register, individuals must be:
For more information about the event, email Liz Oliveto at eqo9@westchestercountyny.gov or visit the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board website.
Registro de Votantes Jóvenes el 10 de Octubre:
La Junta de Desarrollo Laboral de Westchester-Putnam, en colaboración con el Condado de Westchester, está organizando una campaña de registro de votantes jóvenes de un día el Jueves 10 de Octubre de 2 PM a 5 PM en siete ubicaciones a lo largo del condado.
Esta iniciativa tiene como objetivo fomentar la participación juvenil en el proceso democrático al proporcionar oportunidades accesibles para que los jóvenes se registren para votar. Se suministrarán formularios de registro en cada ubicación.
Con siete ubicaciones convenientes, se anima a los jóvenes votantes a visitar cualquiera de las siguientes:
Para registrarse, las personas deben ser:
Para mas informacion sobre el evento, email Liz Oliveto eqo9@westchestercountyny.gov o visita el sitio web de la Junta de Desarrollo de la Fuerza Laboral de Westchester-Putnam.