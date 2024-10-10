OCT 10–GREENBURGH WILL REQUIRE CON EDISON TO REPAVE ENTIRE ROADS AFTER ROAD WORK

Hits: 41

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. October 10, 2024:

In recent years Con Ed has excavated many roads in the town of Greenburgh -doing essential gas work. When they complete the work, they repave part of the road that was dug up for months.

At the Greenburgh Town Board meeting on October 9th the Town Board unanimously approved a local law that requires Con Ed to repave the entire road -curb to curb.

The village of Scarsdale has imposed this requirement on Con Ed. And, it has been very successful. I’m very pleased that the Town Board has approved this new local law. Residents are inconvenienced for months when Con Ed does their underground work.

Will make our roads look better and will reduce potentially hazardous road conditions.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

RESOLUTION ADOPTING A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 430

“STREETS AND SIDEWALKS” OF THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF

GREENBURGH AS IT RELATES TO THE REPAVING OF STREETS

FOLLOWING EXCAVATION

WHEREAS, The Town Board of the Town of Greenburgh finds it in the best interest of

the Town to adopt a local law which requires streets that have been excavated to be repaved from

curb to curb to avoid partial repavement of streets and potentially hazardous conditions of streets

that have been excavated.

WHEREAS, on September 25, 2024, the Town Board of the Town of Greenburgh held a

public hearing on the proposed Local Law;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board of the Town of

Greenburgh hereby adopts the attached Local Law amending Chapter 430 “Streets and

Sidewalks” of the Code of the Town of Greenburgh as it relates to the repaving of streets

following excavation.