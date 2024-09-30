SEPT 30– HAMILTON GREEN PHASE 2 PLAN PRESENTED AT COMMON COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING TONIGHT

Hits: 47

The proposed two new structures planned for the Cottage Place side of the Hamilton green Details explained tonight. The structures are shown in perspective of the entire Hamilton Green in the rendering below. The new proposed buildings, one residenential the other proposed offices are the 2 structures in the lower left of the picture below

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. September 30, 2024:

The long-waited Phase II plan for the continued development of the Hamilton Green development of the former White Plains Mall will be presented tonight at a Special Meeting of the Common Council scheduled for 6:30 PM, by DelBello,Donnellan Weingarten, & Wiederkehr.

The Special Session will be televised by White Plain Government Access , Channel 75.

The session tonight will also have an appearance by Cuddy & Feder, the legal firm representing Lennar and its partners asking for a renewal of the site plan for the 60 south Broad property which has been excavated, the former White Plains Pavilion mall having been razed, and an excavation made prior to construction on the 3.58 acre covering 156,015 square feet while site plans are being changed to accommodate changing market conditions.

Also on the agenda are discussion of added stop signs on Sammis Lane, and new reductions of on-street parking time limits, construction of accessible playground equipment at Delfino Park and pedestrian ramps on Greenridge Avenue.