DR. SHERLITA AMLER COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH ON GETTING YOUR CHILDREN COMPLIANT WITH RULES FOR REQUIRED VACCINATIONS FOR SCHOOL, HOW YOU CAN GET SHOTS FREE IF YOU HAVE NO HEALTH INSURANCE AND POLICIES IF YOUR CHILD IS NOT UP TO DATE

DR. MICHAEL ORTH COMMISSIONER OF MENTAL HEALTH REPORTS ON PROGRESS IN HANDLING OPIOID OVERDOSES AND TONIGHT’S AWARENESS NIGHT AT WHITE PLAINS PUBLIC LIBRARY