AUGUST 29–Incorporating Edgemont: Should we or Shouldn’t We? Objections Only Will Be Heard

Edgemont Incorporation Hearing Notice

Pursuant to the New York State Village Law, a hearing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 2 pm at Town Hall (177 Hillside Ave) regarding a petition for incorporation of the proposed village of Edgemont. Subsequent to the petition being filed, a notice of this hearing was posted and published pursuant to the Village Law, and an adjourned hearing date of September 18th at 7:30pm has also been noticed.

The purpose of the hearings is, according to the Village Law, to “hear objections which may be presented as to the legal sufficiency of the petition for incorporation.” No testimony is necessary or permitted in support of the petition’s sufficiency – the petition speaks for itself. Only objections will be heard at this hearing.

If there are any objections to the petition, the Village Law requires that any and all objections “must be in writing and signed by one or more residents qualified to vote for town offices a town in which all or part of such territory of the proposed village is located.” That means qualified voters in the Town of Greenburgh may voice their objections to the petition.

It is preferable for objections to be in writing, but if someone is asserting an objection verbally, then, the Village Law requires that their ‘[t]estimony as to objections may be taken at the hearing which shall be reduced to writing and subscribed by those testifying.” In this regard, a transcript of the proceedings will be made.

Neither Supervisor Feiner nor anyone present may comment upon any of the objections made.

A record will be made and after the hearing today and the adjourned meeting on September 18th, Supervisor Feiner will review the petition and the objections and issue a decision as to the legal sufficiency of the petition as is required under the Village Law.

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner