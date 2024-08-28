AUG 28–SURF’S UP: BEACH PATROL: ALL WESTCHESTER BEACHES OPEN TODAY

Hits: 47

UPDATE: TWO WESTCHESTER BEACHES REOPEN IN MAMARONECK

(White Plains, NY) – All Westchester beaches are now reopened to swimmers. After retesting, the following beaches associated with the preemptive closure due to rainfall were permitted to reopen:

MAMARONECK: Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Harbor Island Beach



Residents and visitors are advised to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.