AUGUST 22 — WESTCHESTER BEACH PATROL

UPDATE: NINE WESTCHESTER BEACHES REOPEN; THREE REMAIN CLOSED

IN MAMARONECK AND NEW ROCHELLE

(White Plains, NY) – After retesting by the Westchester County Health Department, the following beaches associated with the preemptive closure due to rainfall must remain closed to bathers:

MAMARONECK: Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Harbor Island Beach



· NEW ROCHELLE:

o Hudson Park West Beach

The following beaches, which were closed due to a Harmful Algae Bloom observed in the bathing areas, can reopen:

MOHEGAN LAKE: Mohegan Beach Park District Beach Mohegan Colony Association Beach



The following beaches, which were preemptively closed due to rainfall, are allowed to reopen to bathers:

RYE: Coveleigh Club



MAMARONECK : Beach Point Club Orienta Beach Club

:

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park East Beach Davenport Club Greentree Club Surf Club

:

Residents and visitors are advised to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.