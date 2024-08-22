AUGUST 22– LIFTING UP WESTCHESTER CELEBRATES 45TH ANNIVERSARY OF HOPE COMING TO WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Thank you for joining us at Lifting Up Westchester’s 45th anniversary event!

We were thrilled to share this milestone moment with you and celebrate the incredible impact

we have made together over the past four and a half decades.

We know the lively atmosphere made it challenging to hear our speakers.

We don’t want you to miss out on their heartfelt messages, so we included their remarks below.

Once again, thank you for your ongoing support! Here’s to many more years of Lifting Up Westchester together.