AUGUST 22–WESTCHESTER JULY HOME PERFORMANCE INVENTORY FLUCTUATIONS MIXED

Westchester County

Single-family home sales experienced a slight uptick at 1.6% from last year, and the median sales price grew 6.3% to from last year’s $950,000 to $1,010,000 but declined slightly from last month’s median of $1,031,500.

July’s closed condo sales jumped 30.5% with a new median price of $525,000 – a 16.7% increase over last July’s median at $450,000, and a small increase over June’s median price of $511,000.

Closed sales declined by 10% in the co-op market, but the median sales price grew by 1.9% to $214,000, over last July’s median of $210,000.

New listings for condos and co-ops increased by double digits to 18.5% and 18.4%, respectively.

New listings for single-family homes grew by 6.6% since this time last year.

Overall inventory for all property types declined, with co-ops seeing the largest decrease at 20.4%, followed by single-family homes at 16% and condos at 14.5% . Pending sales were up 13.41 and months of supply down 7.1% to just 2.6 months.

“Home sales are increasing throughout our region as a result of more properties being listed for sale, reflecting the strong demand that currently exists in the Hudson Valley,” said HGAR CEO Lynda Fernandez. “The consistent increase in median sales prices is another indicator of very strong demand and limited supply.”