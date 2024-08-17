ROCK THE BLOCK PROMOTIONS BRING 2,000 PER BLOCK ROCK INTO DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS

|
Here’s our Rock Recap!
This year, we took a chance and instead of presenting a popular singular huge rock concert—as we had done in the past with Rock White Plains—we converted our event into a series of four concerts, with a brand new twist—a block closed down to traffic with outdoor dining from nearby restaurants and activities for all ages ranging from hands-on arts projects, chalk tables, badminton, ping pong, community vendor tables and more. We had free dancing lessons ranging from ballroom salsa to country line dancing. During the dog days of summer one of our concerts offered pup cups and a paws-a-tively awesome obstacle course. And our final concert showcased our new see-saw (with a never-ending line to use it).
The point? Bring our community together, activate our downtown, and support our businesses. We featured a variety of musicians stretching from Latin to Alternative Country to Rock to a mix of cover chart toppers and soul with the Olive Tree Madmen at the last event.
Over 2,000 attendees flocked to each of our block concerts and when the music ended and the streets began to close, attendees kept the night alive in the adjacent restaurants until much later.
We saw all ages rubbing shoulders at the tables and on the make shift “street and sidewalk” dance floor.
Missed it and feeling the FOMO? Don’t worry. We plan on making this an annual event for all the summers to come! Before we close this series, we want to say thank you.
Much gratitude goes first and foremost to our fellow presenters—the City of White Plains, from its leadership to Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, and Public Safety. Doug Panero Presents, for attracting such talent, our local participating restaurants: Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird, Hudson Grill, Lilly’s, Lazy Boy, Ron Blacks and Sundance Kitchen. [name and link] and our very valued sponsors: White Plains Hospital, Argent Ventures, Teremana Tequila, Cappelli Organization, SRG2 Partners LLC, Westchester County, ArtsWestchester, Etain, Lanline Communications, Partyline Tent Rentals, and Cambria and our community partner New York Power Authority, as well as our partnering restaurants: Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird, Hudson Grill, Lilly’s, Lazy Boy, Ron Blacks and Sundance Kitchen.
This project was also made possible with funds from Arts Alive, a regrant program of ArtsWestchester with support from the Office of the Governor, the New York
Most of all, we want to thank YOU–our White Plains community for making our first Rock the Block concert series so spectacular. These past concerts wouldn’t have been the same without your support and enthusiasm.
If you appreciated these concerts, please encourage your neighbors and friends to subscribe to our e-newsletter and socials right now! We have many more events in our pipeline (jump to the next article for an overview of Jazz Fest!) that are just as worthy of attending.
This fall, JazzFest White Plains returns for its 13th year with more energy and excitement than ever!
The five-day festival presents 18 live performances taking place across downtown White Plains – from emerging talent to world-renowned artists, including four Grammy Award-winners and nominees. From blues to Italian jazz, this year’s JazzFest promises to keep an array of jazz performances.
The festival kicks off September 11th and ends on September 15h with the White Plains International Food and Jazz Festival.
We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors for making this event possible. Special thanks to Montefiore Einstein, Apple Bank, Argent Ventures, Bright Energy, Cappelli Organization, Etain, Westchester Center for Jazz and Contemporary Music, The Kensington, Lanline Communications, Westchester County, WBGO.org, and Westchester Magazine.
JazzFest returns this September, and so will Dinner Under the Stars!
Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 12th (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) to enjoy a live performance by Selwyn Birchwood and indulge in a 3-course family-style dinner served by Via Garibaldi at the White Plains Plaza.
Tickets are now on sale! Hurry, because tickets are limited!
Jazz Stroll returns Wednesday September 11th! This upcoming September, enjoy live jazz performances from Kristina Koller, Aaron Seeber Trio, and Chembo Corniel Trio. The Jazz Stroll will begin at Shiraz Kitchen at 5:00pm, continue at Chazz Palminteri at 6:15pm, and the final performance will be at Colombian House at 7:30pm! This event is free to the public (does not include food/drinks)
Join us for a full day of jazz performances on Mamaroneck Avenue (between Main St. and Martine Ave.) in Downtown White Plains on Sunday, September 15th! Enjoy live performances from Westchester Center for Jazz & Contemporary Music, Anaïs Reno Quintet, Brandon Sanders, Julius Rodriguez, and special guest Ekep Nkwell. This is a fantastic family event filled with music, dancing, and delicious food!
This week, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Lanline Communications for their support in making JazzFest possible. Whether it’s providing technical assistance or sponsoring events, Lanline has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for our endeavors. Thank you.
Dine, Play, Perform: Unleash the Fun at Our Restaurants!
|Dinner in the Dark
Thursday August 22nd | 6:15pm – 9:00pm
Red Horse by David Burke | 221 Main Street
Enjoy an evening of surprise and discovery in the Private Dining Room “Speakeasy” for a 5-course Blindfolded Sensory Experience Dinner complete with wine and cocktail pairings. Red Horse by David Burke Chefs and Sommeliers will guide you through each course while blindfolded, enhancing your sense of taste and smell with pairings designed by Chef Burke.
For tickets & pricing, click HERE.
|Live Music at Freebird Kitchen and Bar
Every Friday
161 Mamaroneck Ave
There’s nothing quite like enjoying live music on a summer night. Are you available this Friday? Visit Freebird and experience a live performance by various different artists each week. These performances will captivate you!
For more info, call 914-607-2476
|Game Nights at Wolf & Warrior
Every Wednesday & Thursday
195 E Post Rd
Looking for some weekday fun? Wolf & Warrior offers game nights and a great selection of local beers. Every Wednesday is Bingo Night, and every Thursday is Trivia Night. Whether you’re into bingo or testing your knowledge, there’s something for everyone.
For more info, click HERE.
Discover unbeatable deals on food, shopping, and beyond right in the heart of downtown! Your wallet will thank you for the bargains that await.
|The Opus Spa
3 Renaissance Square
Has the summer sun left your skin feeling sunburnt or stressed? It’s time to treat yourself to the ultimate pampering at The Opus Spa! Book one of their custom facials in August to cleanse, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin. PLUS, enjoy 20% off a 60-minute Rest and Renew Massage to melt away the stress.
For more info, click HERE.
|Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar
166 Mamaroneck Ave
Craving some tacos? For only $9.95, you can choose from a 3 Cheese Chicken Quesadilla, a savory burrito, or some flavorful tacos. If you’re looking for something more fresh, the Street Bowls and Cantina House Salad offer delicious and customizable options starting at $8.95! This is a lunch deal you can’t miss!
For more info, click HERE.
|Apple Cinemas
White Plains City Center
Have you heard the news? Apple Cinemas has officially arrived in White Plains! And guess what? The theater is back, better than ever, and they’re still offering their amazing bargain Tuesdays! That’s right – you can enjoy any movie on Tuesday for just $7 per ticket. What a steal! Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!
For more info, click HERE.
Discover what is going on in downtown and White Plains this week. Stay up-to-date with all the exciting happenings taking place in the heart of the city.
|White Plains Farmers Market
Every Wednesday
Guess what’s back? The White Plains Farmers Market! Mark your calendars because they’ll be open every Wednesday until November 27th! Head over to Court Street between Martine Ave and Main St. from 8:30 am to 2:45 pm to discover fresh, locally-sourced goodies.
For more info, click HERE.
|National Night Out
August 21st | 6:00pm – 9:00pm
77 South Lexington Avenue, White Plains
The City of White Plains is hosting the “41st Annual National Night Out” on August 21st. This event promotes crime and drug prevention and community safety. Residents can join the safety fair, tour the Public Safety Department, and get their child car seats checked. Plus, there will be free giveaways and visits from officials and law enforcement representatives.
For more info, click HERE
|Donations for School Supplies & Backpacks
The Sharing Shelf & Pamplemousse Project
Make a difference in your community! Join The Pamplemousse Project in providing 1,500 children with school supplies and new backpacks through The Sharing Shelf. You can drop off new backpacks and school supplies at The Pamplemousse Project through August 22nd. Online donations are also accepted.
For online donations, click HERE
|International Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday August 28th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm
City of White Plains Library Plaza | 100 Martine Ave.
Join the Westchester County Departments of Community Mental Health and Health in a Day of Remembrance & Awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day. The event aims to highlight the power of communities coming together, remembering those lost to substance use, and acknowledge the grief of their loved ones.
For more info, call (914) 995-2000
|Summer Concert Series
August 29th & August 30th | 7pm
Kensico Dam Plaza
Jam at the Dam! On Thursday, August 29th, immerse yourself in the nostalgic rock sounds of the 80s with The M’80s. Then, on Friday, August 30th, experience the incredible talents of The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. The event is free and open to the public! Don’t forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a great time!
For more info, click HERE
|White Plains Youth Bureau
Hiring for Part-time Positions
The White Plains Youth Bureau is currently hiring for several part-time positions for their before and after school programs. They are looking for talented individuals to fill roles such as site directors, support staff, and greeters. They are also seeking specialists in gardening, music, STEAM, and chess. If you’re interested, you can apply by calling (914) 422-1378, or by submitting your resume to Yesenia Ruiz at yruiz@whiteplainsny.gov
For more info, click HERE
|White Plains Youth Bureau
School Year Program Applications
The City of White Plains Youth Bureau is accepting registrations for their school year programs. Programs include activities such as Teen Lounge, Open Gym, Boxing and Muay Thai, Capoeira, Music Lessons, Drum Corps, Marching, Dance Team, Dance Fusion, K-1-2 Ballet, Girls with Impact, and Toastmasters. Applications can be picked up at the Youth Bureau. You can also contact Gina Covington at 914-422-1378 or GCovington@WhitePlainsNY.gov to receive an application via email.
For more info, call 914-422-1378