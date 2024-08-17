ROCK THE BLOCK PROMOTIONS BRING 2,000 PER BLOCK ROCK INTO DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS

Here’s our Rock Recap! This year, we took a chance and instead of presenting a popular singular huge rock concert—as we had done in the past with Rock White Plains—we converted our event into a series of four concerts, with a brand new twist—a block closed down to traffic with outdoor dining from nearby restaurants and activities for all ages ranging from hands-on arts projects, chalk tables, badminton, ping pong, community vendor tables and more. We had free dancing lessons ranging from ballroom salsa to country line dancing. During the dog days of summer one of our concerts offered pup cups and a paws-a-tively awesome obstacle course. And our final concert showcased our new see-saw (with a never-ending line to use it). The point? Bring our community together, activate our downtown, and support our businesses. We featured a variety of musicians stretching from Latin to Alternative Country to Rock to a mix of cover chart toppers and soul with the Olive Tree Madmen at the last event. Over 2,000 attendees flocked to each of our block concerts and when the music ended and the streets began to close, attendees kept the night alive in the adjacent restaurants until much later. We saw all ages rubbing shoulders at the tables and on the make shift “street and sidewalk” dance floor. Missed it and feeling the FOMO? Don’t worry. We plan on making this an annual event for all the summers to come! Before we close this series, we want to say thank you. Much gratitude goes first and foremost to our fellow presenters—the City of White Plains, from its leadership to Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, and Public Safety. Doug Panero Presents, for attracting such talent, our local participating restaurants: Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird, Hudson Grill, Lilly’s, Lazy Boy, Ron Blacks and Sundance Kitchen. [name and link] and our very valued sponsors: White Plains Hospital, Argent Ventures, Teremana Tequila, Cappelli Organization, SRG2 Partners LLC, Westchester County, ArtsWestchester, Etain, Lanline Communications, Partyline Tent Rentals, and Cambria and our community partner New York Power Authority, as well as our partnering restaurants: Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird, Hudson Grill, Lilly’s, Lazy Boy, Ron Blacks and Sundance Kitchen. This project was also made possible with funds from Arts Alive, a regrant program of ArtsWestchester with support from the Office of the Governor, the New York Most of all, we want to thank YOU–our White Plains community for making our first Rock the Block concert series so spectacular. These past concerts wouldn’t have been the same without your support and enthusiasm. If you appreciated these concerts, please encourage your neighbors and friends to subscribe to our e-newsletter and socials right now! We have many more events in our pipeline (jump to the next article for an overview of Jazz Fest!) that are just as worthy of attending.