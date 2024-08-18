Hits: 14

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER NAMES AUGUST 18 LAFAYETTE DAY IN COMMEMORATION OF HISTORIC BICENTENNIAL ANNIVERSARY

(Westchester, NY) – Westchester County Executive George Latimer names August 18 as Lafayette Day in commemoration of American Revolutionary War Hero Marquis de Lafayette’s historic visit to Westchester County in 1824.

Latimer said: “Lafayette is a figure in our history deserving of celebration today, just as he was celebrated here on his tour down Boston Post Road 200 years ago. His story helps bring to life the rich history that’s unfolded across our hills, reminding us of the deep involvement Westchester had in America’s roots. By proclaiming this day in his honor, we not only pay tribute to Lafayette’s extraordinary contributions but also reaffirm our own dedication to the principles of freedom and justice that he fought for.”

Institute of History, Archaeology, and Education President Dr. Peter Feinman said: “When Congress and President James Monroe invited Lafayette back to America in celebration of what was the nation’s 50th anniversary, he ended up touring the entire country. And everywhere he went, muskets were fired, music was played and stories were told. He was a true war hero and celebrity of his time stopping to great fanfare at every stagecoach stop on his way through Westchester on his way to Boston.”

As part of Lafayette Day, American Friends of Lafayette is helping to reenact Lafayette’s famous visit with bus tours running along Route 1 that will stop at free community-sponsored Lafayette Day activities and events. For more info, contact feinmanp@ihare.org or call 914-939-9071.

Feinman said: “There will be three busses, a Lafayette interpreter and Virginie Lafayette, a direct descendant. Bring your family. Bring your friends. Spread the word. Connect to this bicentennial event in American history.”

LAFAYETTE DAY COMMUNITY EVENTS

1-3 PM • Ruby Dee Library Park, New Rochelle

The Huguenot & New Rochelle Historical Association and the Thomas Paine Cottage will have a family programming day that will depict life in New Rochelle at the time of Lafayette’s visit. It will be similar to a Colonial Fair. It will have reenactors, music, petting zoo and interactive activities for the children. The library will also be opened to view a children’s art exhibit with Lafayette’s visit as the theme as well. The American Friends of Lafayette panels will be on exhibit in the library. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform. The park is approximately one block from the stagecoach stop where Lafayette actually did stop.

1-4 PM • The Old School House, Mamaroneck

The exact spot where Lafayette stopped on the Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck is not known. We are using the Old School House located by the harbor as the site for the program. The Mamaroneck History Society, the Lions Club, and the DAR will have a program with various re-enactors, musicians and crafts people of the era. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform. The American Legion Post 90, will fire a 19-gun salute.

2:30- 5:45 PM • The Rye Historical Society, Rye

The Rye Historical Society, in partnership with the Rye Free Reading Room and American Friends of Lafayette, proudly presents “Lafayette Returns to Rye,” a patriotic celebration commemorating Major General Lafayette’s return tour to America. This event commemorates Lafayette’s historic visit to Penfield’s Square House Inn and Tavern, now part of the Rye Historical Society, where he dined with his son George Washington Lafayette during his 1824 tour of New York. The day will be filled with revelry, with a highlight being a reenactment skit led by Doug Carey of Tomorrow Leaders. This reenactment will vividly bring Lafayette’s visit to life, making history tangible and engaging for all attendees.

6-6:30 PM • William James Memorial Gateway Park, Port Chester (Byram River)

There will be a ceremony at William James Memorial Gateway Park in Port Chester where Lafayette left Westchester, New York for Greenwich, Connecticut. New York will be represented by Village of Port Chester Deputy Mayor Phil Dorazio and Town of Rye Supervisor Gary Zuckerman. Greenwich will be represented by First Selectman Fred Camillo. There will be a short procession from the Park to the Gateway to Greenwich sign.

The handoff concludes Lafayette’s brief visit to the County. The American Friends of Lafayette will then have dinner from the Barley Beach House and enjoy a magnificent sunset overlooking Long Island after a long day of travelling.

6:30-8 PM • Town of Rye Park

During the dinner, there will be free to the general public cannon fire from the Living History Guild and performances by the X Factor Drumline.

About Marquis de Lafayette

Known as the hero of two worlds, Lafayette was a French nobleman and military officer who volunteered to join the Continental Army during the American Revolution under General George Washington. Lafayette went on to earn the rank of Major General and was in command of Continental Army troops during the Siege of Yorktown in 1781, the war’s final major battle that secured American its independence. After the war he returned to France and was a key figure in the French Revolution. In celebration of the nation’s 50th anniversary, President James Monroe and Congress invited Lafayette back to America in 1824 for a grand tour and celebration.