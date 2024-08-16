AUGUST 16–WESTCHESTER COUNTY BEACH UPDATE 6 PM

Hits: 30

The following beaches have been granted permission to re-open to bathers:

MAMARONECK: Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club, Harbor Island Beach

NEW ROCHELLE: Hudson Park West Beach

The following beach must remain closed due to a Harmful Algae Bloom observed in the bathing areas:

MOHEGAN LAKE: Mohegan Beach Park District Beach, Mohegan Colony Association Beach

Residents and visitors are being advised to avoid contact with the water in the immediate area until further notice, and visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.