3 WPHS STUDENTS WIN ESSAY CONTEST OF 48 ENTREES. THE TOPIC: WHAT FREE SPEECH MEANS TO ME

WHITE PLAINS CITY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE ESSAY WINNERS AND PARENTS:

(L TO R) MR. SAWANT, MRS. BECK,ELLEN BERGER, ESSAY COMMITTEE CHAIR, STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER, STATE SENATOR MAJORITY LEADER, ANDREA STEWART-COUSINS, SAUMYA SAWANT, 2ND Prize; NATHAN BECK, 3rd Prize; HOLLY GEORGE, 1st PRIZE ESSAYIST; TIM JAMES, CHAIR OF WHITE PLAINS DEMOCRATIC CITY COMMITTEE, SPONSORS OF THE CONTEST; AND MRS. AND MR. GEORGE.

WPCNR ABOUT TOWN. By John F. Bailey. July 14, 2024:

Three White Plains High School students were announced as the three winners among 48 essayist entrees had their essays judged the best of the Democratic City Committee Annual essay contest Saturday at Westchester Hills Country Club.

New York State Senators, Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Shelley Mayer attended the celebratory luncheon in honor of the three best in show writers and their parents in a lively give and take discussion with the three winners.

Getting to know the reasons behind the winning essays: State Senator Shelley Mayer, far left,Tim James,2nd from left, Mrs. George, Holly George, Mr. George, and Ellen Berger in the pre-luncheon discussion on Free Speech.

Ellen Berger Chairwoman of the Essay contest told WPCNR the number of essays submitted was 48 the largest field of essays received ever in the four-year contest originated by the Club.

The three winners were selected from a committee of 9 who read all 48 essays not knowing who the students were, backgrounds, or grades.

Holly George a sophomore going to be Junior at WPHS won Essay First Prize and a check for $750.

Saumya Sawant, a June Class of 2024 graduate of WPHS Essay was selected Second Prize winner of $300.

Nathan Beck, a sophomore won Third Prize of $150.

Prizes were donated by the City Committee

Ms. Berger said the three winning Essayists were very impressive and insightful, and considering further education in law, medicine, and possibly engineering. She also said that Senators Stewart-Cousins and Mayer were highly impressed with questions the students asked during the luncheon and the Senators’ experiences in politics