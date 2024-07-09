WESTCHESTER COUNTY MOHEGAN LAKE BEACHES CLOSED DUE TO ALGAE BLOOM

Hits: 53

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CLOSES BEACHES DUE TO HARMFUL ALGAE BLOOM

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has closed the following beaches at Mohegan Lake until further notice due to the presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) in the swim areas:

· Mohegan Colony Association – Mohegan Lake

· Mohegan Beach Park District – Mohegan Lake

These are the only County regulated beaches on Mohegan Lake.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “The decision to close these beaches is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of the public. Harmful Algae Blooms are more prevalent during hot days when water temperatures rise, leading to increased bacteriological growth rates.”

In order for the beaches to be reopened, the algae must be completely cleared from the swim area. Following this, water samples will be taken and submitted for analysis.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.