JULY 2 5:30 P.M.—HUDSON RIVER BEACHES OPENED.

Hits: 15

HUDSON RIVER BEACHES CLEARED TO OPEN

(Westchester, NY) – Croton Point Park and Philips Manor Beach have been cleared to open by the Westchester County Health Department.

The beaches had been ordered closed last week due to elevated bacteria levels. The beach samples collected exceeded the maximum level of enterococcus bacteria as outlined by the sanitary code.

After an additional test Monday, July 1 the samples met the required safety standards. The beaches are cleared to open immediately. Croton Point Park will be open for swimming tomorrow.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.