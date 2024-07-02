Get ready to rock your world at Rock The Block’s highly anticipated third concert on Wednesday, July 10th!

Third time’s a charm! We’re shutting down Mamaroneck Avenue between Maple Ave and E. Post Road once again to transform it into the ultimate hotspot for food, music, and fun!

Enjoy the sensational sounds of Scott Tournet and the Spark! Scott Tournet, a founding member of the award-winning band Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, has performed with The Allman Brothers, members of the Grateful Dead and Phish, recorded with Willie Nelson, and opened for stadium tours with Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney. His new band and debut LP, with Scott slaying on guitar and a riveting Hammond B3 organ alongside, draws on the best of American roots, rock, and pop music.

Our opening act, Smooch, is an eclectic indie soul/funk jam band from Westchester. Their infectious grooves, improvisational style, and soulful vocals are a perfect pairing for the show.

Remember to mark your calendars for our grand finale, headlined by OTM, on August 14th! While you wait, check out Tunes at Noon at the White Plains Plaza every Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m, starting July 11th.

Special thanks to our logistics partners the City of White Plains and Doug Panero Presents and our very valued sponsors: White Plains Hospital, Argent Ventures, Teremana Tequila, Cappelli Organization, SRG2 Partners LLC, Westchester County, ArtsWestchester, Etain, Lanline Communications, Partyline Tent Rentals, and Cambria and our community partner New York Power Authority, as well as our partnering restaurants: Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird, Hudson Grill, Lilly’s, Lazy Boy, Ron Blacks and Sundance Kitchen.

This project is made possible with funds from Arts Alive, a regrant program of ArtsWestchester with support from the Office of the Governor, the New York State Legislature, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Common FAQs can be found HERE.